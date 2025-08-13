Proceedings of the August 5, 2025, The Antelope County Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 5th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Minutes were tabled. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed. Treasurer’s Fund Balance Report, Treasurer’s Sweep Account Report, Treasurer’s Miscellaneous Revenue Report.

Zoning Administrator Report: permit report and approved administrative plat.

Approved Antelope Country Club liquor license. Approved Miles of Smiles participation and sponsorship. Approved five (5) year leasing of postage machine from Pitney Bowes.

The Assessor shared her 3-Year Plan of Assessment and Cemetery Report.

Discussed with Highway Superintendent the One- and Six- Year Road Program. Appointed Road Superintendent to negotiate right of way with landowner. Approved Highway Superintendent 2025 certification.

Open and approved/accepted bid for communications/radio update. Approved various LEC repairs.

Authorized clerk to advertise for selling of pickup boxes/bumpers.

Approved signing of Change Order, Certificate of Substantial Completion, and Pay Application for Elgin East project.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 20 oversize permits, two (2) right of way permits, and one (1) access permit.

Meeting Adjourned.

