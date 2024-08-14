Proceedings of the August 5, 2024 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 5, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• July regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 124.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 89.22; APPEARA, su, 58.38; The Elgin Review, print, 116.13; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Eakes, su, 116.97; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 2646.00; Dean’s Market, su, 1.49; Black Hills Energy, se, 87.61; NE UC Fund, ins, 37.88; Prudential, retirement, 358.42; American Funds, retirement, 192.90; Google, se, 14.40; US Post Office, postage, 292.00; US Treasury, tax, 5318.42; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 657.34; Payroll, 5935.52

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1921.32

STREET: ERPPD, se, 903.95; Verizonwireless, su, 78.35; Elgin One Stop, su, 50.45; Hometown Station, fuel, 527.95; Kittelson Home Repair, su, 1000.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800; Black Hills Energy, se, 40.28; Payroll, 2668.51

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1053.09; Great Plains Communications, se, 60.72; Verizonwireless, su, 78.35; NE Health Lab, se, 48.00; Subsurface Solutions, dues, 360.00; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 243.00; Sargent Drilling, rpr, 850.00; Speed Services, rpr, 300.00; US Post Office, postage, 66.45; One Call Concepts, se, 5.39; Payroll, 5337.00

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 763.07; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.06; Johnson Service Co, rpr, 5161.25; USA BlueBook, su, 121.52; Midwest Labs, se, 660.32; One Call Concepts, se, 5.39; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 243.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 4.71; Payroll, 2044.17

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 215.91; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.25; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Kansas City Life Insurance Co, ins, 2293.20; Midwest Automatic Fire Sprinkler, rpr, 787.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 84.36

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6487.25; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 679.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.65; Bomgaars, su, 107.88; Leifeld Hardware, su, 5.67; Eakes, su, 22.18; Pettitt Plumbing & Heating, rpr, 345.00; Dean’s Market, su, 1703.46; Black Hills Energy, se, 1226.24; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 665.27; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 14173.06

PARK: ERPPD, se, 412.52; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.99; Colonial Research, su, 180.03; Eakes, su, 22.18; American Swings Products, rpr, 349.60; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 181.70; Payroll, 2806.09

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 77.34; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.26; Dean’s Market, su, 5.78; Black Hills Energy, se, 44.99; Payroll, 1258.66

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 257.07

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 22.20; Dean’s Market, su, 33.96

• Statutory rule requiring reading Ordinance No. 674 on three different days be suspended

• Ordinance No. 674 passed and adopted

• Signing resolution 2024-3 entitling the City to sell real property owned by the City of Elgin to Lee and Kara Shavlik for the sum of $1,000.00

• Enter into closed session for the purpose of possible litigation at 8:36 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 8:47 p.m.

• Authorize collection, litigation, and payment of any outstanding bills

• Adopt resolution 2024-4, a resolution to establish a debit card/online purchases via EFT policy

• Final pay application of $31,741.15 to Rutjens Construction, Inc. for the water meter replacement project

• Purchase a SaltDogg salt spreader through Tractor Supply for $6,199.99 utilizing the debit card

• Set the date for the budget workshop for Tuesday, August 20th at 7:00 p.m.

• Set the September 2024 regular meeting date for Wednesday, September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

• Set the 1 & 6 Year Street Hearing date for Wednesday, September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

• Use of the Elgin City Park for the Treasures in the Park event on September 8, 2024

• Set the last day of the pool as Sunday, August 18, 2024

• Employee handbook policy 250 – funeral or emergency leave

• Pay the claim from Roman Sudbeck for $5,000.00 to paint the pool

• 6% pay increase for all full-time employees and librarians effective October 1, 2024

• Building Permits: Andrew Engle, Mark Tharnish

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Library annual report

• Paying the fees associated with a portion of property at 504 Oak Street being deeded to the City of Elgin was tabled until paperwork is received

• Including an alley in the portion of land The Homestead is looking to sell

• Charge a fee of $25.00 to send nuisance letters

• Attorney report: dog case in August and vehicle case in September

• Gather cost to grind streets to be added to budget

• Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:51 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: August 14, 2024

ZNEZ