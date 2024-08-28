Proceedings of the August 20, 2024 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 20, 2024

The Elgin City Council met for a budget workshop on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• 2024-2025 budget

Budget workshop adjourned at 8:09 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: August 28, 2024

ZNEZ