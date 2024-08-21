Proceedings of the August 13, 2024 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular August Meeting

EPS Distance Learning Room

August 13th, 7:30 PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular August Board Meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman and Lisa Welding. Also present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Luke Hinkle second to excuse Ron Bode from the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned, Eric Beckman second to approve the consent agenda–#5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

AKRS Equip., Maintenance, $32.12; Amazon Business, Instru Expense, $2,661.93; ALICAP, $74,714.00; Bishop Business, Business Expense, $37.73; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $921.66; Bomgaars, Maintenance, $193.65; Boone County Health Center, Transportation, $110.00; Central NE Rehab, SpEd Expense, $688.47; CEV Multimedia, Instru Expense, $1,500.00; City of Elgin, Maintenance, $3,962.61; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $29.16; Eakes, Maintenance, $3,066.87; ESU #8, Business Expense, $1,605.78, SpEd Expense, $100,206.51; EAI Education, Instru Expense, $157.55; Edmentum, Instru Expense, $1,114.80; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $582.10; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $686.69; Elgin Public School Dep., Depreciation Fund, $110,000.00; Elgin Public School Activity, Activity Fund, $115,000.00; Elgin Public School Lunch, Nutrition Fund, $75,000.00; Elgin Review, Board Expense, $205.37; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $2,976.91; Floor Maintenance & Supply, Maintenance, $131.08; GP Communications, Business Expense, $396.45; Hampton Inn, Admin Expense, $539.80; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $109.12; IXL, Instru Expense, $4,295.00; Jonny Dodge, transportation, $3,047.22; Journey Ed, Instru Expense, $500.00; JW Pepper, instru Expense, $89.98; KSB School Law, Board Expense, $2,019.50; McGraw Hill, instru Expense, $198.14; MARC, Maintenance, $5,501.93; Music & Arts, instru Expense, $168.86; NCSA Admin, Expense, $616.00; Nebraska Safety Center, transportation, $250.00; NebraskalLand, instru Expense, $18.00; NSESA, instru Expense, $100.00; Novel Ideas, instru Expense, $572.40; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $121.20; Overland Rehab, SpEd Expense, $1,034.45; Renaissance, instru Expense, $3,599.60; Rise Broadband, Business Expense, $196.50; School Mate, instru Expense, $696.80; Teaching Strategies, Instru Expense, $442.00; TMS, Business Expense, $72.00; United Art & Education, Instru Expense, $615.66; Value Up-Mike Donahue, MH Grant, $7,750.00; Vector Solutions, Instru Expense, $1,029.99; US Bank, $6,953.78; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $159.53; Verizon Business, Business Expense, $195.32; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $144.50; Wells Fargo, Business Expense, $3.11; Wheeler Central, SpEd Expense, $905.12; Zaner-Bloser, Instru Expense, $185.46

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

No standing committee reports.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the past events in July including attending the national Principals Convention and Administrator days in Kearney. He also reported on the upcoming start to school and activities. Tiffany Moser also presented to the board an update on the MTSS Program.

Supt. Brockhaus updated the board on the budget and the upcoming special session on the new tax plan. Also reported on the completed summer projects.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned, and Luke Hinkle seconded to approve the guest speaker, Mike Donahue from Value Up, Inc for $7,750. Mental Health Grand Funds will be used to cover the costs. Vote 5-0 motioned carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned, and Eric Beckman seconded to approve the 2024-2025 Board Goals as presented. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Approval of Policy 505.02 R1, the Classroom Capacities for 2025-2026 school year as presented was motioned by Steve Busteed and seconded by Todd Heithoff. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Eric Beckman motioned; Steve Busteed seconded to approve the price increase of $0.10 for a second carton of milk from $0.35 to $0.45. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

In other action items, motion was made by Todd Heithoff, and seconded by Luke Hinkle to take all necessary actions to adopt a resolution increasing the school district’s base growth percentage used to determine the school district’s property tax request authority by up to 7 percent (7%). Vote 5-0 motioned carried.

Beckman motioned and Busteed seconded to approve the transfer of $75,000 from the General Fund to the Nutrition Funds, $110,000 from the General Fund to the Depreciation Fund and $115,000 from the General Fund to the Activities fund. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned, Hinkle seconded to approve the second reading of Policies 201.02 Board Membership-Elections and Appointments; 204.07 Meeting Notice; 204.12 Public Comment in Board Meetings; 206.02 Board Association Membership; 402.03 Employee Conflict of Interest; 409.01 Certificated Employee Professional Development; 502.02 Nonresident Students/Option Enrollment; 502.03 Entrance Admissions; 503.04 Addressing Barriers to Attendance; 504.03 Student Conduct; 504.06 Student Appearance; 504.11 Weapons; 509.03 Student and Staff Memorials; 607.10 Classroom Environment; 611.02 Student Promotion, Retention, or Acceleration; 611.07 Graduation Requirements; 802.05 Free or Reduced Cost Meals Eligibility and Meal Charges; 905.04 Emergency Response Mapping (optional); 1003.00 Public Examination of School District Records; Deletion of policy 606.09 Textbook Loans to Children Enrolled in Private Schools (LB 705 requires the NDE to take this over); and Medical Information Form as stated. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned and Beckman seconded to approve to waive the first reading of updated policies 404.12, which will be removed and 504.24 will be the new Title IX policy. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Heithoff motioned to approve the second reading of Policy 504.24, Busteed seconded. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Hinkle motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the bid for $42,850.00 from AEL (Access Elevator and Lifts, Inc) to replace the Elementary Chair Lift. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Beckman second to adjourn the meeting. Vote 5-0, motion carried. The meeting was adjourned at 8:56 p.m.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: August 21, 2024

