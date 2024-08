Proceedings of the August 13, 2024 Meeting, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

August 13th, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 8-6-2024 BOC Meeting. Called for public comment.

Approved Payroll.

Approved Vendor Claims.

General: AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 21,931.04; ANTELOPE CO COURT ex 222.00; APPEARA ex 33.08; APPLIED CONN TECH ex 5,435.28; BARTAK GLASS ex 205.00; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 512.51; BLACKBURN MFG ex 290.00; BCBS ins 76,076.58; OLTJENBRUNS INC-BODY WORKS ex 722.04; AARON BOGGS ex 6,111.91; BOMGAARS ex 106.98; CASEYS ex 171.43; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,527.08; CITY OF NELIGH-RECY ex 1,000.00; CLEARFLY COMM ut 155.78; CLERK OF THE DIST COURT ex 72.00; COLDTYPE PUBLISHING ex 584.81; JUDITH COLE ps 10.00; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 100.88; CONSOLIDATED MGT ex 588.85; CORNER SVC/TIRE ex 68.64; CRAIG SMITH ex 24.02; CUBBYS ex 1,060.56; DAS STATE ACCTG ex 1,653.10; DUSTYS ex 453.39; EAKES OFC SOL ex 456.56; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 104.08; ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL ex 35.50; ELGIN REVIEW ex 394.31; ELITE OFFICE PRODS ex 337.36; FED W/H tax 13,498.24; FIRST CONCORD BENS ins 5,261.85; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 329.20; DARRELL HAMILTON ps 11.00; JACKS UNIFORMS/EQUIP ex 674.59; JONNY DODGE ex 251.15; KLEIN LAW OFC ex 6,015.19; LEIGH KLUTHE ex 127.92;KOINZAN ENT ex 1,328.95; LAWNS R US ex 700.00; LIBERTY NATL ins 87.19; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 81.00; MADISON CO TREAS ex 14,952.88; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 125.83; MICROFILM IMAGING SYSTEMS ex 122.00; MIDWEST ALARM SVCS ex 1,064.96; DUANE MILLER ps 12.00; MIPS ex 3,117.82; NACO ex 90.00; NATL INS SVC ins 53.25; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 643.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 6,612.25; NEBR HEALTH/HUMAN SVCS ex 90.00; NEBR PUBLIC EMPLOYEES ex 2,466.94; NELIGH POSTMASTER ex 188.00; NELIGH-OAKDALE SCHOOLS ex 73.30; NIELSEN INS ex 40.00; VSP-NACO VISION ins 584.06; NCDHD ex 2,508.00; NCPPD ut 65.31; LISA PAYNE ex 82.48; PETTY CASH (CO SHRF) ex 377.92; PINNACLE BANK ex 592.12; PITZER DIGITAL ex 709.38; QUILL CORP ex 224.99; JANICE RIDDER ps 10.00; SCHROEDER LAND SURVEYING ex 335.00; CAROLINE SIEMS ps 25.00; WEX BANK ex 811.13; SOC SEC 29,732.10; STEALTH BROADBAND ut 97.40; SUMMERLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS ex 83.60; CHUCK THIEMANN ex 80.00; UNIV OF NEBR-LINCOLN ut 45.02; US CELL ut 639.80; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 285.92; BROGAN & GRAY ex 1,420.99; ANTELOPE CO TREAS ex 600,000.00; Payroll $ 150,019.56

Road/Bridge: A&R CONSTRUCTION ex 129,189.33; AKRS ex 1,121.39; AMERITAS LIFE INS CORP ins 15,242.52; AMH ex 195.00; FIRSTNET ut 140.09; BAZILE AGGREGATE ex 9,320.45; BAZILE CREEK POWER SPORTS ex 27.99; BLACK HILLS ENERGY ut 255.04; BCBS ins 45,433.84; BOMGAARS ex 2,629.54; BUTCHS BODY SHOP ex 757.50; CARQUEST ex 1,743.44; CINTAS ex 108.34; CITY OF TILDEN ex 70.25; COLONIAL LIFE/ACC INS ins 18.00; COLONIAL RESEARCH CHEMICAL COR ex 880.20; CONSTELLATION ut 54.01; CORNER SVC/TIRE ex 501.00; CUBBYS ex 917.82; ELGIN ONE STOP ex 35.93; ERPPD ut 555.87; EMME SAND/GRAVEL ex 20,419.33; FARMERS PRIDE ex 36,798.30; FED W/H tax 10,169.36; FIRST CONCORD BENS ins 854.04; FRONTIER COMM ut 446.44; GREAT PLAINS COMM ut 312.76; GRUBB GRINDING ex 13,201.15; HOMETOWN STATION ex 68.33; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING CO ex 228.16; JOEL SINCLAIR ex 83,196.91; JEBRO ex 13,312.19; JEO CONSULTING GROUP ex 21,247.95; JONNY DODGE ex 2,316.02; K&S DOOR-OVERHEAD DOOR ex 902.45; KAYTON INTNATL ex 3,096.80; KIMBALL-MIDWEST ex 285.40; LAMMERS TRAILER REPAIR ex 1,117.86; LARGEN MFG ex 250.00; LAWSON PRODS ex 1,351.54; LAZY T ex 4,135.70; LIBERTY NATL ins 235.77; LICHTENBERG TIRE ex 339.04; MADISON NATL LIFE ins 58.29; MATTEO SAND/GRAVEL ex 10,249.07; MEDICAL ENTERPRISES ex 35.00; MIDWEST COATINGS CO ex 73,519.60; MURPHY TRACTOR-POWER PLAN ex 34,027.33; NATL INS SVC ins 56.75; NEBR CHILD SUPPORT PMT CENTER ex 153.00; NEBR DEPT OF REV tax 4,897.92; NPPD ut 182.22; NELIGH AUTO/MACHINE ex 232.14; VSP-NACO VISION ins 355.11; NMC EXCHANGE ex 7,626.99; NCPPD ut 150.71; NTTC ut 74.58; PETERBILT ex 780.56; PLATTE VALLEY COMMS ex 2,174.81; POLLOCK REDI MIX ex 10,008.89; QUALITY IRON/METAL ex 875.56; QUICK SERVE OIL ex 1,014.56; RAZOR TRACKING ex 975.00; RDO TRUCK CENTER ex 6,756.62; ROYAL ONE STOP ex 470.47; RYANS TRUCK/TRACTOR ex 266.67; SANDS TRUCK SVC/REPAIR ex 441.03; SANNE SVC ex 6.91; SAPP BROTHER PETRO ex 12,860.77; SARGENT IRRIGATION ex 150.00; SCHLECHT TRUCKING ex 3,380.37; RAY SCHLECHT ex 49.99; WEX BANK ex 867.47; SOC SEC 21,320.34; SPENCER QUARRIES ex 2,172.73; SPUD CONSTRUCTION ex 176,572.32; SWITZER WELDING-BRIAN ex 2,040.25; TITAN MACHINERY ex 1,955.00; TRUCK CENTER OF NORFOLK ex 8,531.96; VILLAGE OF BRUNSWICK ut 109.00; VILLAGE OF CLEARWATER ut 73.50; VILLAGE OF ORCHARD ut 82.03; WASHINGTON NATL INS CO ins 277.90; WESTERN OIL II ex 79.71; Payroll $107,261.03

Register of Deeds: MIPS ex 349.80;

Law Enforcement: BLOOD PHARMACY ex 38.87; BOMGAARS ex 505.97; BULLER FIXTURE ex 1,575.00; CASH-WA DISTR ex 3,775.14; CITY OF NELIGH ut 2,229.02; CULLIGAN ex 92.50; EAKES OFC SOL ex 241.21; FAITH REGIONAL HEALTH SVCS ex 305.00; HILAND DAIRY ex 949.95; MENARDS ex 332.89; PINNACLE BANK ex 55.40; AMBER SCHEER ex 40.00; SPEED SVCS ex 475.00; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 1,364.00; TYGER WIRELESS ex 2,127.50;

Commissary: KEEFE SUPPLY CO ex 184.32; PETTY CASH (CO SHERIFF) ex 98.00; PINNACLE BANK ex 29.94; THRIFTWAY MARKET ex 72.96.

Met with the Extension Board regarding job/position advertising. Correspondence was reviewed. Sheriff’s Fee Report for July.

Approved two (2) promotional grants, and two (2) improvement grants. Denied one (1) promotional grant.

Clerk of the District Court Clerk met with the Commissioners regarding office updates.

Zoning Administrator Report – approved an administrative plat.

Reviewed and approved 2024 office inventories.

Approved increasing daily housing costs for out of county inmates. Approved an authorized courthouse parking lot repair.

Road Foreman was promoted to Road Superintendent.

Met with Village of Clearwater Board regarding repairs to river road and Nebraska street. Met with landowners regarding 838th Road and 525th Avenue.

Road closing discussion. Set date for public hearing on clarification of road closing.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved two (2) oversize permits. Culverts will be placed at sunken garden location by informal bids with local contractors. Discussed various road and bridge issues.

Budget review and discussion.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: August 21, 2024

