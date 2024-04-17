Proceedings of the April 8, 2024 Meeting: Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

8 APRIL 2024

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on April 8, 2024. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr and Nordhues. Also present: Bernie Straetker from Miller and Associates, LaNae from CNEDD and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room. The siren was tested.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to approve the March 11, 2024, regular meeting minutes subject to amending the addition that the Hoepker dogs and Fraide chickens were discussed along with the board looking into buying a new pickup for the village. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: The engineer from Miller and Associates, Bernie Straetker, discussed the schematics of the Randolph street project by the school. The project will be advertised and going out to bid in May.

WATER: Was discussed. Wiese will be coming out to replace a water line near Michael Ellenwood’s house.

SEWER: The board is still looking for someone to come clean out the roots in the sewer lines.

KENO: Was discussed

USER FEES: Were discussed.

FEBRUARY CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $64.02; Hillbill’s Diesel, Village shop supplies, $56.47; One Call Concepts, Call before you dig, $0.80; Elgin Review, Newspaper Publication, $58.04; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $129.14; McNally Law Office, Telephone conference & letter, $180.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,627.75; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $386.32; Office Supplies, $19.52

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $2,772.06

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, March Utilities, $45.77

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $45.77

STREETS: WeMart, Fuel, $110.83; Rick Custard, Filling potholes, $64.95; Loup Valley RPPD, March Utilities, $869.33

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $1,045.11

WATER: WeMart, Fuel for water sample delivery, $90.01; Central District Health Dept., Water tests, $78.00; Loup Valley RPPD, March Utilities, $552.62; Mark Nordhues, Shipping for water tests, $18.07; Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,038.70

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $4,901.64

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to purchase a 2008 F-350 from the surplus center (an old state truck). Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Williamson, and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: Nichols. Abstained: None. Motion carried. The board will investigate getting a blade for the front of it. A new furnace is getting installed in the village shop. Adding another dumpster in town by the village shop was discussed. At the next meeting, the splash pad will be discussed more. The park bathroom locks were discussed. New locks may be put on. The Hoepker dogs and Fraide chickens were discussed again. A board member will be using the skid steer to spread some rock for a few town members. The board will be talking to someone about mowing the park, water tower and wellhouse.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:46 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 13th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 8th day of April 2024

PUBLISH: April 17, 2024

ZNEZ