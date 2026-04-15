Proceedings of the April 6, 2026 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 6, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young. Craig Niewohner was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

General Checking: Black Hills Energy, util, 1,198.51; U.S. Post Office, postage, 183.00; Prudential Annuities Service, retirement, 564.15; AMGL CPAs & Advisors, srv, 7,200.00; APPEARA, srv, 126.59; Antelope County Sheriff, srv, 2,850.00; Applied Connective Technologies, srv, 25.00; Barb Bode, travel, 101.50; Beckman Lumber, sup, 435.44; Bishop Business, srv, 2,405.00; Boyd’s Electrical Service, Inc., srv, 2,462.81; Bradley Bode, travel, 15.00; Brian Beckman, srv, 175.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service LLC, srv, 6,934.10; Comfort Inn, travel, 235.90; Dianne Gunderson, sup, 41.39; Elgin One Stop, fuel & sup, 631.09; Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, util, 3,150.02; Embassy Suites by Hilton Omaha La Vista, travel, 291.90; Fitzgerald,Vetter,Temple,Bartell&Henderson, srv, 350.00; Great Plains Communications, util, 317.52; Kittelson Welding, srv, 195.00; Kristin Childers, travel, 218.95; MacQueen, sup, 281.20; Midwest Laboratories Inc., srv, 314.95; Municipal Supply, Inc. of Omaha, sup, 749.54; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, srv, 61.00; Nationwide Insurance, ins, 308.00; One Call Concepts, Inc., srv, 6.13; PowerManager, sup, 493.04; Sapp Bros, Inc – Elgin, srv, 83.68; The Elgin Review, print, 1,607.65; Travelers-RMD, ins, 1,762.00; Trojan Technologies, sup, 3,138.27; Verizon Wireless, srv, 125.49; Nebraska Department of Revenue, tax, 1,328.15; United States Treasury, tax, 5,064.78; American Funds Service Company, retirement, 751.84; Payroll, 12,625.83

Debit Card: U.S. Post Office, postage, 33.65

Rescue Checking: Bound Tree Medical, LLC, sup,169.68; Elgin Pharmacy, sup, 8.50; ZOLL Medical Corporation, sup, 28,093.22; One Billing Solutions, srv, 207.41

• Appoint Bradley Bode to utility superintendent effective May 16, 2026

• Set the utility superintendent wage at $26.35 effective May 16, 2026

• Pool applications: Kerri Drueke and Karin Kinney as managers; Sophia Burke, Kinley Drueke, Kayton Zwingman, Camry Kittelson, Tessa Barlow, and Macy Rokahr as lifeguards; and Sue Vanis as needed for manager and lessons

• Gavin Kallhoff for the 2026 summer maintenance position

• Increase pay rates for summer maintenance, office assistant, and lifeguards to $15.00 per hour plus $0.50 for returning employees and $20.75 for pool managers

• Set the community cleanup day for Friday, April 17, 2026

• Building permits: Alyssa Koinzan, Colton Klabenes

• Regular meeting adjourned at 8:13 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• LB 840 progress update and timeline

• Storm sewer by Boone County Health Clinic is deteriorating

• Sheriff’s report: February-56 hours 55 minute and eight 911 calls

• Regularly flushing fire hydrants

• Clerk report: attended many beneficial classes at clerk school

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: April 15, 2026

ZNEZ