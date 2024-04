Proceedings of the April 2, 2024 Meeting: Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

April 2, 2024

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approved minutes of the 3-12-2024 BOC Meeting.

Correspondence was reviewed. Quarterly Jail Inspection.

Monthly Reports: Sheriff’s February Fee Report.

Antelope County Club Liquor License was approved.

Zoning Administrator Report. Zoning Permit Report for March.

Discussion regarding building and access permits. The County Attorney recommends denying all on minimum maintenance roads.

Road Superintendent Report: Approved four (4) underground permits; Approved two (2) access permit; Approved three (3) oversize permits; Other report as needed.

Opened and accepted bids for gravel, armor coat, asphalt, and hot mix.

Approved highway superintendent complete road study on 534th Avenue.

Met in executive session regarding personnel issues.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: April 10, 2024

ZNEZ