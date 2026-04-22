Proceedings of the April 14, 2026 MTG, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 14, 2026

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Enter into closed session at 7:31 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 7:48 p.m.

• Offer the full-time maintenance position to Kevin Schindler at $21.00 per hour

• Special Meeting adjourned at 7:49 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: April 22, 2026

ZNEZ