Proceedings of the April 14, 2025 Meeting, The Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

14 APRIL 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. on April 14, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Tetschner and Nordhues. Also present: Many members of the public, Bernie Straeker, engineer, LaNae Maxson, grant administrator and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the March 17, 2025, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Tetschner and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Einspahr. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

Trustee Einspahr arrived.

STREETS: The board held a public hearing regarding the street project by the school at 7:05 pm. Community members passionately expressed concerns about the safety signs at the school crosswalk. Community members and board members stressed the critical need to protect the safety of the children and people at the school. It was mentioned that the timer needs extended on the signs for more crossing time. After hearing many opinions regarding the signs at the school, the board agreed to keep stop signs at the school. Once planting season has calmed down, they will try to reinstall the LED flashing stop signs, which will only blink when the button on the crosswalk is pushed. The yellow blinking light will also be left on the crosswalk sign. LaNae Maxson will ensure the grant does not prohibit the signs used. It was suggested to explore yellow flashing lights on the 15 mph signs on both sides of the school. The school is going to make sure crossing guards are present before and after school to enhance safety. The public expressed the desire to have a member of the sheriff’s department patrolling consistently at the school. The board noted several blind spots by the crosswalks, which make it hard to see children coming. School administrators were willing to address that issue. They stop signs will remain in place during summer vacation. The public hearing ended at 7:56 pm.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to approve a contract extension for the grant to finish everything. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: Was discussed. A survey needs done for the water in town.

SEWER: Was discussed.

KENO: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Nordhues, Williamson, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Plugge, Tetschner and Einspahr. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $89.26; Elgin Review, Newspaper publication, $64.59; Nebraska Northeast Telephone Company, Internet, telephone, $131.81; Rick Custard, Potholes, clean park, bathrooms, shop, $450.00; NE Dept. of Labor , Workman comp, $5.21; One Call Concepts, NE 811 call before you dig, $1.64; Wheeler Central Schools, Liquor license forward, $300.00; Wheeler Central Schools, Tobacco licenses forward, $20.00; Edghill Motors, Filters, $40.96; Sapp Bros, Propane, $311.68; Postmaster, Roll of Stamps, $73.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Printer Ink, $143.47, 1/2 mileage to conference, $85.40, Salary, $538.70

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $4,247.72

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Kaup’s Plumbing & Drain, Jet blocked manhole, $465.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $58.43

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $523.43

STREETS: Plugge’s Rod Shop, Air Filter & labor, $345.75; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $1,018.92

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $1,364.67

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $545.92; NE Public Health Environmental Lab, Water tests, $216.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,061.92

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $7,197.74

OTHER BUSINESS: LaNae Maxson will look into grant opportunities for a new siren by the school. The board discussed a battery operated one. A contract was signed for the Bartlett village splashpad. It will be held until all the money is in place for the project.

Bartlett will have its village clean up days in the middle of May. Dates will be determined and posted once a dumpster has been procured. No tires or tree branches are allowed in the dumpster.

Rick will try to mow before the Bartlett Easter egg hunt.

The village has no parking signs for Randolph Street and will be putting them up.

It was discussed that the tree dump is only for trees- no leaves or grass clippings!

The housing program is closing in Bartlett. The village will still collect the funds owed.

The board discussed repainting the crosswalks at the school. They are going to investigate the options for painting.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:55 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, May 12th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 15th day of April 2025.

PUBLISH: April 23, 2025

ZNEZ