Proceedings of December 11, 2025 Meeting, The Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

11 DECEMBER 2025

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 6:58 p.m. on December 11th, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nordhues, Tetschner, Einspahr and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the November 10, 2025, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Nordhues to appoint Jay Meyer, Class A, License S-1162 as street superintendent during January 1 thru December 31, 2026 for the purpose of the 2026 calendar year. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed how the culvert by the state yard is starting to sink from being rusted out underneath.

WATER: Was discussed. Mark Nordhues asked for a raise to $450/month starting January 1st. It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to raise the water operator salary to $450/month starting January 1st. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

DECEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner Einspahr, Williamson and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: The board discussed the CCFF Feasibility Study community input meeting planned for December 15th at 6 pm. The meeting might be moving to the high school gym.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $68.34; Rick Custard, Potholes, rake leaves, sewer chemicals, branches, $210.00; Federal Signal Corporation, Siren, $17,338.18; Blue Valley Public Safety, Push button control on siren, $247.50; Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, CCCFF Study *paid out of CCCFF acct*, $4,664.80; Elgin Review Newspaper, printing, $146.63; Farmers & Merchants Bank, Safety Deposit Box fee, $20.00; Northeast NE Telephone Company, Internet, phone, $131.67; WeMart, Fuel, $196.85; NE Department of Labor, Lower tax rate, $32.09; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Printer ink, $100.73, Salary, $412.50

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $25,561.29

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Municipal Chemical Supply, Powdered enzymes, $700.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $66.01

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $766.01

STREETS: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $988.09

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $988.09

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $564.51; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $864.51

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $28,179.90

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, January 12th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 11th day of December 2025

PUBLISH: December 17, 2025

