Proceedings of December 10, 2025 Meeting, The District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

December 10, 2025, 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular meeting of the Elgin Public School Board to order at 7:00 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Luke Hinkle, Todd Heithoff and Lisa Welding. Also, present were Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. The agenda was posted on the school website, at the Elgin Post Office and the door of the EPS High School building.

Steve Busteed motioned and Eric Beckman second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Regular Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 6-0.

TOTAL: 88,701.48

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

No standing committees to be reported.

Principal Wemhoff provided a summary of recent activities and upcoming events.

Supt. Brockhaus gave an update on the school’s AQuESTT rating of great. Also, went over 2025-2026 Board goals and Board Self Evaluations.

Todd Heithoff motioned, Ron Bode second to approve the Teacher’s Negotiated Agreement as presented for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 academic school years. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Luke Hinkle motioned to approve the Superintendent’s Contract for the 2026-2027 academic school year with a salary of $128,484.83 and 2027-2028 academic school year with a salary of $131,696.95. Steve Busteed seconded the motion. Vote 5-1, with Ron Bode opposing. The motion passed.

No steps were taken to approve an early retirement application.

Heithoff motioned to approve bid from Complete Floors for $39,792 for the removal and replacement of the flooring under the gym bleachers, seconded by Bode. Vote 6-0, motion carried.Busteed motioned, Beckman seconded to approve the transportation for the Music Booster Club on Sunday, January 25th to Omaha. Vote 6-0, motion carried.

Discussion was held on the Wolfpack uniform rotation and updating uniforms every five years. Track uniforms are being ordered and will be wore this spring. Girls and Boys high school basketball uniforms will be ordered in the spring of 2025, to be worn in 2026-2027.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM in the Board Room. The motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Bode and seconded by Hinkle. Vote 6-0, motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: December 17, 2025

