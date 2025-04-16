Proceedings of April 7, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

April 7, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, Leigh Kluthe, and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• March regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 100.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.42; APPEARA, su, 60.32; The Elgin Review, print, 59.57; CNA Surety, ins, 40.00; Jarecki Sharp & Petersen P.C., se, 104.00; South Sioux City Marriott, travel, 550.00; Kristin Childers, travel, 162.40; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 380.07; US Post Office, postage, 146.00; Google, se, 14.40; Black Hills Energy, se, 241.00; Prudential, retirement, 572.76; American Funds, retirement, 334.52; US Treasury, tax, 5087.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 727.13; Payroll, 3055.51

Transfers: 150000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2236.60; General Fund: 494.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 950.27; Verizonwireless, su, 79.25; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 235.26; Hometown Station, fuel, 145.76; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 750.00; Carquest of Neligh, su, 371.98; Kittelson Welding, rpr, 1010.00, Barco Municipal Products, su, 1378.71; Randy Scholl, rpr, 50.00; The Elgin Review, print, 170.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 166.90; Payroll, 1956.99

WATER: ERPPD, se, 886.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 98.04; Verizonwireless, su, 79.24; NE Health Lab, se, 770.77; One Call Concepts, se, 3.26; Municipal Supply, Inc of Omaha, su, 600.50; Core & Main, su, 196.54; Tyler Technologies, refund, 449.11; Comfort Inn, travel, 110.00; Donald Poulsen, travel, 44.90; US Post Office, postage, 74.67; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 38.14; Payroll, 3913.97

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 942.92; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.33; Midwest Laboratories, se, 332.95; One Call Concepts, se, 3.26; Kittelson Welding, rpr, 112.00; Comfort Inn, travel, 110.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 228.62; US Post Office, postage, 74.67; Payroll, 1495.50

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 196.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.52; APPEARA, su, 60.31; ECHO Group, Inc, su, 816.30; Travelers; RMD, ins, 1810.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 527.33

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Bud; s Sanitary Service, se, 6574.20; Funk Construction, se, 1950.00; US Post Office, postage, 74.66

POOL: ERPPD, se, 62.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; The Elgin Review, print, 170.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 45.43; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.89; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 84.54; Payroll, 461.48

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 111.92; Great Plains Communications, se, 63.06; Amazon, su, 144.23; Black Hills Energy, se, 153.00; Payroll, 1333.30

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Elgin Pharmacy, su, 784.08; Dean; s Market, su, 5.49; Matheson, su, 184.97; Bound Tree, su, 573.58; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 193.07; The Elgin Review, print, 134.75; Quick Med Claims, su, 145.47; Antelope Co Treasurer, license, 16.00

• Sell old salt spreader for scrap

• Purchase pre-owned 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD with 65,604 miles for $20,290.00 from WM Krotter Co. in O’Neill

• Interlocal agreement with Antelope County for the use of equipment

• Trent Bauer to the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department

• Trissa Russel for 2025 summer maintenance position

• Kerri Drueke as assistant pool manager and Tessa Barlow, Elizabeth Moser, Camry Kittelson, Aubrie Parks, Haley Parks, Kaitey Schumacher, Brooke Kinney, Kayton Zwingman, Jazmine McNally, and Kinely Drueke as lifeguards for 2025

• Increase pay rates for summer maintenance, office assistant, and lifeguards to $13.50 per hour plus $0.50 for returning employees and $18.25 for 1st year assistant pool manager

• Reimburse $60.00 for the CPR certification to lifeguards if they lifeguard 60 hours during the season

• Utilize the debit card to purchase books for the library from Amazon for $443.55

• Building permits: Terry Reicks, Chris Waterbury, Pope John School, Ken Schindler

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: update power at the park

• Curb and gutter responsibility

• Prepare resolution to sell old backup ambulance, power cot, and 2006 maintenance pickup on Big Iron

• Create email accounts for the council

• Siren by pool not working

• Sheriff report: February-80 hours 35 minutes with six 911 calls; March-62 hours 20 minutes with three 911 calls; dog licenses due

• Community clean-up set for April 11th

• Place veterans sign in park and possibly update it

• Metering and usage of gas at the fire hall

• Old meters to be picked up for $2.20/lb

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, May 5, 2025

•Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:57 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: April 16, 2025

ZNEZ