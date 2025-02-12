Proceedings from the February 3, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 3, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner and Leigh Kluthe. Absent was John “Mike” Dvorak and Jeremy Young.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• January regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 101.62; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.42; APPEARA, su, 60.32; The Elgin Review, print, 107.68; 118 Insurance, ins, 3344.00; Beam Benefits, ins, 349.80; International Institute of Municipal Clerks, dues, 195.00; Northeast Nebraska Clerks Association, dues, 20.00; AMGL CPAs & Advisors, se, 5700.00; Jarecki Sharp & Petersen P.C., se, 130.00; Eakes Office Supplies, su, 99.97; Amazon Business, su, 501.84; Black Hills Energy, se, 232.76; Nebraska UC Fund, ins, 23.72; Prudential, retirement, 364.66; American Funds, retirement, 201.20; US Treasury, tax, 3390.86; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 462.75; Payroll, 3143.36

Transfers: 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2332.98

STREET: ERPPD, se, 966.71; Verizonwireless, su, 82.75; Hometown Station, fuel, 156.05; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 88.51; Bradley Bode, fuel, 126.70; Black Hills Energy, se, 161.80; Payroll, 1925.00

WATER: ERPPD, se, 908.81; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.92; Verizonwireless, su, 82.74; NE Health Lab, se, 18.00; One Call Concepts, se, 1.23; Bradley Bode, postage, 20.00; Sheila Bellar, rtn deposit, 200.00; US Post Office, postage, 113.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 84.24; Payroll, 3849.98

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 959.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.33; One Call Concepts, se, 1.23; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 5400.00; Don E Poulsen, travel, 22.24; Holiday Inn Kearney, travel, 249.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 40.98; Payroll, 1493.56

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 189.48; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.52; APPEARA, su, 60.31; FYR; TEK, se, 633.57; Black Hills Energy, se, 704.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Betty Moser Estate, rent, 100.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6537.50; Funk Construction, se, 2500.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 63.86; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 41.15; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.89; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 206.55; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 114.94; Payroll, 431.44

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 90.79; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.53; Dvorak Construction, se, 86.00; Dianne Gunderson, su, 70.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 155.26; Payroll, 1333.30

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 512.42; Brandon Miller, su, 80.05

• $10,000.00 in sales tax be donated to the Elgin Community Club to help support their activities in the community

• Resolution 2025-1, a resolution of the City of Elgin, Nebraska, directing the sale of certain personal property more particularly described as a 2009 8ft. Henderson 7xMILD salt spreader with Briggs and Stratton 8HP engine

• Send for two separate bids of armor coat oil, bid one: one tanker (7,000 gallons), bid two: two tankers (14,000 gallons), to be opened at the March meeting

• Accept the proposal from Complete Pest Elimination, Inc. for mosquito spraying for June through September for a prepayment amount of $3,211.00

• Use of sales tax funds to pay the claim from Jarecki Sharp & Peterson P.C., L.L.O. for review of LB840 plan

• Advertise for pool and summer maintenance positions

• Building Permits: Ross Schindler

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Consider removing fluoride from the city water supply was tabled

• Tabled reviewing additional quotes for alley inlet on Bowen Street

• No quotes received for drainage ditch at 304 N 2nd St.

• New pickup for maintenance department was tabled

• Storage agreement with Antelope County

• Digging new hole at tree dump on hold

• Sheriff report: December-102.50 hours with seven 911 calls

• Trees are scheduled to be trimmed

• Audit has been received

• Elkhorn Rural Public Power District will be boring under Plantation Street to bury a wire this spring

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMIT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: February 12, 2025

