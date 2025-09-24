Proceedings from September 8, 2025, Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

8 SEPTEMBER 2025

The Village of Bartlett board meeting and 1 & 6 year street plan meeting was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on September 8, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Williamson, Plugge, Tetschner, Einspahr and Nordhues. Also present: Members of the public, Jacob Sertich from Wilkins Architecture and Emma Smith, village clerk. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Nordhues to approve the August 11, 2025, regular meeting minutes as written. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

CCCFF Feasibility Kickoff Meeting: Jacob Sertich from Wilkins Architecture Design Planning was introduced. The village board in association with the school board hired them to draw plans for the new community/weightlifting building with the grant money received for the project. Mr. Sertich discussed how this grant is given before the larger construction grant is provided. He talked about the next steps needed to fulfill the grant requirements. The next meeting will be a community input meeting, most likely sometime in October. A date will be provided to the community once it is figured out. Once input has been given by the community, Mr. Sertich will draw up the plans and they will have to be approved before the construction grant can be applied for. For at least 5 years after construction is finished, the village would be required to own 50% of the building. Then it could revert entirely to the school district. An interlocal agreement would have to be put in place between the school board and the village board before construction could begin. The construction grant would be for 50% of the total cost. The community will be informed of the next steps.

BUDGET: The village of Bartlett budget meeting was called to order at 7:30 pm. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to approve the Village of Bartlett budget for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 as it was published. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues that the Village of Bartlett set their tax request at $26,720.38 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 and the tax levy at 0.453421 for the same period. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Einspahr that the Village of Bartlett requests an audit waiver for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Jorja Sturek presented a packet to the board members with information regarding her request to fix the village gravel road in front of her property. The issues of dust, and road quality were discussed. She requested that the road be fixed or improved as soon as possible. The board will investigate ways to improve the issue of dust, since the funds are not available currently to build a new road.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to approve Resolution #09082025-1 regarding the 1 & 6 year street improvement plan for maintenance only. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Plugge, seconded by Nordhues to approve Resolution #09082025-2 regarding Municipal Annual Certification of Program Compliance. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

The board discussed the upkeep needed on Walnut Street on the southeast side of town. The residents who live off of it would like it to be maintained. The board will take the month to consider and look at the road and will discuss it at the next meeting. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to table the discussion until next month. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

WATER: The residents with galvanized water lines will get a packet in the mail.

SEWER: Discussed maintenance at the lagoon including mowing, spraying weeds and changing the float balls.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

MAY CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Nordhues, Plugge, Einspahr, Williamson and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Plugge, Einspahr and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: None. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $53.56; Nebraska Northeast Telephone Company, Internet, telephone, $131.63; Rick Custard, Mowing, bathrooms, potholes, etc., $893.46; Lammers, Abel & Kaps, Budget preparation, $550.00; Wheeler County Rural Fire District, Yearly building use fee, $1.00; Plugge’s Rod Shop, Mower service, $46.35; Spalding Farm & Home, Cleaning supplies & soap, $84.73; WeMart, Gas for mowing/streets, $111.14; Elgin Review, Newspaper printing, $66.77; Grow Venture Insurance Town, insurance policy renewal, $14,219.00; Dan Williamson, Vinegar for park weeds, $20.54; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $323.23

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $18,493.41

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $71.02

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $0.00

STREETS: Husker Asphalt Solutions, Seal streets, fill cracks, $27,000.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $968.96; Jay Meyer, Town street superintendent, $300.00

TOTAL STREET EXPENSES: $28,268.96

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $612.80; RSR Electrical Contracting, Electrical in wellhouse repair, $424.79; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,337.59

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $48,099.96

OTHER BUSINESS: The board discussed moving all the town accounts to Cornerstone Bank in Bartlett. This will be looked into to over the coming month. The board signed the papers to renew the town insurance for the coming year.

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:44 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, October 13th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 10th day of September 2025.

PUBLISH: September 24, 2025

ZNEZ