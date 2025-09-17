Proceedings from September 10, 2025, District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

September Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

September 10, 2025 7:00PM

President Lisa Welding called the Regular September Board Meeting to order at 7:02 p.m. Board members present were Ron Bode, Steve Busteed, Todd Heithoff, Eric Beckman, and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle was Absent. Also, present was Superintendent Mike Brockhaus and Principal Greg Wemhoff.

Ron Bode motioned, Steve Busteed seconded to excuse Luke Hinkle from the meeting. Motion carried, Vote 5-0.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Eric Beckman motioned, and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #5- Minutes of Previous Meeting, #6- Adopt the Agenda, #7- Financial Report, #8- Board Bills. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

AKRS Equipment, Maintenance, $236.70; Amazon, $1,390.11; Appeara, Maintenance, $391.61; Applied Connective Technologies, Business Expense, $156.00, Business Expense, $2,114.50, Maintenance, $2,116.40, Maintenance, $4,100.00, Maintenance, $175.00; Bishop Business, business Expense, $144.45; Black Hills Energy, Maintenance, $729.63; Bomgaars, maintenance, $64.79; Boone Co. Health Center, Transportation, $110.00; Bud’s Sanitary Service, Maintenance, $100.00; Carhart Lumber, Maintenance, $47.98; CEV Multimedia, Instru Expense, $1,500.00; Computer Hardware, Instru Expense, $121.50; Coole School, Instru Expense, $95.44; COR Therapeutic, Title IV Expense, $1,100.00; Cornhusker Intl., Transportation, $2,365.14; Dean’s Market, Maintenance, $65.13, Instru Expense, $265.79; D&L Towing, Transportation, $1,025.00; Eakes, Maintenance, $2,130.97; edmentum, Instru Expense, $2,582.54; ESU #8, Instru Expense, $230.00; Elgin One Stop, Transportation, $1,076.21; Elgin Hardware, Maintenance, $775.35, Instru Expense, $219.97; Elkhorn RPPD, Maintenance, $4,065.57; Great America Financial Svcs, business Expense, $944.59; Great Plains Communication, business Expense, $343.72; Island Supply, Instru Expense, $653.94; journeyEd, Instru Expense, $1,245.60; KSB School Law, Instru Expense, $115.50; Lexia Learning, Title IIA Expense, $5,586.00; Lumos Learning, Instru Expense, $2,097.73; McGraw-HIll, Instru Expense, $734.34; Mystery Science, Instru Expense, $2,990.00; NASB, Board Expense, $267.00, Admin Expense, $89.00, business Expense, $130.00; NCSA, Admin Expense, $240.00; Norfolk Daily News, Instru Expense, $215.00; Olson’s Pest Technicians, Maintenance, $144.00; OneSource, business Expense, $66.00; O’Neill Shopper, Board Expense, $50.00; Protex, Maintenance, $732.22; Sands Truck Service, Transportation, $1,219.67; School Specialty, Instru Expense, $233.70; Speed Services, Maintenance, $2,380.54; Student Assurance Services, Business Expense, $500.00; Teacher Synergy, Instru Expense, $1,000.00; Teaching Strategies, Instru Expense, $457.30; Themes & Variations, Instru Expense, $200.00; TMS, Business Expense, $77.25; University of NE- Lincoln, HAL Expense, $186.00; US Bank, $4,670.61; Verizon Wireless, Business Expense, $65.08; WageWorks, Instru Expense, $139.25; West Music, Instru Expense, $1,349.80; End of August Bills; ESU #8, SpEd Expense, $132,482.16; GO Physical Therapy, SpEd Expense, $420.85

Total Board Bills: $191,522.63

Payroll: $260,560.70

Total Board Bills/ Payroll: $452,083.33

No visitors were present.

Wolfpack committee met previously and discussed uniform rotation. Also, discussed the Wolfpack passes and Wolfpack activities.

In the Principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff gave an update on the start of school and the start of fall activities.

In the Superintendent’s report, Mr. Brockhaus gave an update on the cement work being done by the bus barn. Also commented on the Joint Public Hearing that is scheduled for Thursday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. at the Antelope County Courthouse. Mr. Brockhaus also mentioned that the Americanism Committee will hold a meeting in November.

In action items, Todd Heithoff motioned, Steve Busteed seconded to approve the transfer of $5,000 to the Wolfpack Fund. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned to approve the coop of the Wolfpack Activities for the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 school years. Beckman seconded. Vote 5-0, motion carried.

Action was previously taken in September of 2024 to approve the Elgin Education Association as the exclusive bargaining unit for the 2027-2028 contract year.

In Discussion items, the date and time for the Budget Hearing was set for Monday, September 22nd at 7:00 a.m. in EPS Board Room.

Busteed motioned to adjourn the meeting, Heithoff second. Vote 5-0, motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be October 15, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Elgin Public School.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

–This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: September 17, 2025

