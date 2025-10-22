Proceedings from October 15, 2025 MTG., District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

Regular Meeting

EPS Board Room

October 15, 2025 7:00 PM

President Lisa Welding called the regular school board meeting to order at 7:30 p.m. The board members present were Eric Beckman, Steve Busteed and Lisa Welding. Luke Hinkle and Todd Heithoff were absent. Also present were Principal Greg Wemhoff and Supt. Mike Brockhaus.

Eric Beckman motioned to approve to excuse Luke Hinkle and Todd Heithoff. Steve Busteed seconded the motion. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

President Welding led the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Welding reminded everyone that a copy of the Nebraska Open Meetings Law was posted in the meeting room.

School board meeting notice complied with Meeting Notice Policy #204.07. Posting was done on the High School building window and post office bulletin board.

Steve Busteed motioned and Ron Bode second to approve the Consent Agenda: #4 – Minutes of Regular Meeting, #5- Adopt the Agenda, #6- Financial Report, #7- Board Bills. Motion carried, vote 4-0.

AMAZON, 663.83; APPEARA, 652.41; APPLIED CONNECTIVE TECHNOLOGIES, 2,445.50; BECKMAN LUMBER, INC, 397.37; Bishop Business, 233.63; BLACK HILLS ENERGY, 916.63; BLICK ART MATERIALS, 15.96; BOMGAARS, 23.75; Carhart Lumber Co.-Tilden, 165.00; CENGAGE LEARNING, 220.00; CITY OF ELGIN, 6,149.64; Computer Hardware, Inc., 149.00; COR Therapeutic Services, LLC, 2,500.00; CORNER SERVICE AND TIRE, 300.20; CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS, 1,175.48; Cubby’s Neligh, 66.27; Dana F. Cole & Company, LLP, 10,240.00; DEAN’S MARKET, 359.50; EAKES OFFICE PLUS, 2,320.70; EDpuzzle, Inc., 13.50; ELGIN BODY & GLASS, 550.86; ELGIN ONE-STOP, 3,501.78; ELGIN REVIEW, 1,690.94; ELKHORN RURAL POWER DISTRICT, 3,792.90; ESU #8, 24,665.50; GO Physical Therapy, 3,883.55; Great America Financial Services, 2,521.99; GREAT PLAINS COMM., INC., 343.72; ISLAND SUPPLY WELDING, 144.00; J.W. PEPPER & SON, INC, 11.00; JONNY DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP, 1,258.10; KSB SCHOOL LAW PC LLO, 75.00; MENARDS, 801.20; NEBRASKA COUNCIL SCHOOL ADM, 180.00; NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE, 304.00; OLSON’S PEST TECHNICIANS, 110.00; ONESOURCE, 5.00; OVERLAND REHAB, 1,468.10; PARTS TOWN, LLC, 119.86; PITZER DIGITAL, LLC, 120.00; PLT4M, 300.00; PRECISION REPAIR, LLC, 396.83; Scenario Learning, LLC, , 660.61; Schneider, Jill, 211.40; Speed Services, LLC, 1,086.21; SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES OF AMERICA, 625.70; TEACHER’S DISCOVERY FLANGOO, 129.00; TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS, INC, 77.25; TYPING.COM, 700.61; U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, 8.44; University of Nebraska – Omaha, 350.00; Veik, Meghan, 29.40; VERIZON WIRELESS, 130.19; WAGEWORKS, INC., 129.98; Waste Connections of Nebraska, Inc, 47.00; WebstaurantStore.com, 151.35; WEMHOFF, JOYCE, 16.99

Fund Number: 79,606.83

President Welding opened the hearing at 7:04 p.m. for the Internet and Computer use Policy #606.06. Board members reviewed the policy. There being no further comments, the hearing was closed at 7:10p.m.

President Welding recognized visitors and asked if the patrons had any comments.

No committees met since the previous meeting.

In the principal’s report, Mr. Wemhoff reported on the past month of school activities and upcoming events. Also gave an update on multicultural reporting.

In the Superintendent’s report, Mr. Brockhaus reminded the board members of the upcoming evaluations, reminding them that they must be submitted to Lisa Welding by November 5th. He also provided updates on various projects around the school, including the completion of the landscaping in front of the bus barn, the replacement of flooring beneath the bleachers, the upgrade of the football scoreboard, and the installation of a new ice machine. Additionally, Mrs. Selting shared information regarding technology and the current status of the technology inventory.

Busteed motioned, Beckman seconded to approve Policy 606.06 Internet and Computer use and approval of the first reading of Policy 718.01 Travel Costs related to Federal Grants as presented. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Bode motioned for the approval of the retirement resignation of Mrs. Sonia Rittscher with regret, Busteed seconded the motion. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

The addition of Junior High Cross Country to the Wolfpack Coop was motioned for approval by Beckman, seconded by Bode. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned, Bode seconded to approve the purchase of two floor buffers from Eakes Office Solutions for $3,192.00. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Beckman motioned to approve the purchase of new football scoreboard light panels from fair play for $6,310 plus the price of cables for a total of $6,700. Busteed seconded. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

Busteed motioned to approve the purchase of a new ice machine from Major Refrigeration for $5,950.00. Beckman seconded. Vote 4-0, motion carried.

The next regular board meeting will be on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the EPS Board Room. The Americanism Committee will take place before the meeting, beginning at 6:30pm.

Motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Bode and second by Busteed. Vote 4-0, the motion carried, and the meeting adjourned at 8:04 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Ron Bode, Secretary

Jessica Niewohner, Recorder

-This is a draft copy and does not become official Elgin Public Board minutes until approved at the next regular or advertised meeting.

PUBLISH: October 22, 2025

ZNEZ