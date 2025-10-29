Proceedings from October 13, 2025 Meeting, The Village Board of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

13 OCTOBER 2025

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:02 p.m. on October 13th, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Williamson. The members present were Nordhues, Nichols, and Einspahr. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Chairman Williamson proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the September 8, 2025, regular and budget meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Einspahr, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: Jorja Sturek asked about the dust control on Randolph Street in front of her house. The board will look into the liquid that can be put down to help with dust on gravel roads.

The town will take control of snow removal maintenance on Walnut street from 281 to Vine street.

WATER: Mark Nordhues will take pictures inside the water tower for the inspection.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

SEPTEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300 and Kick It Spraying for $150. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Nordhues, Einspahr and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to pay all of Mark Nordhues’ claims. Roll call vote: Yes—Tetschner, Einspahr, and Williamson. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Einspahr to close the general, keno and sewer accounts at Farmers and Merchants Bank. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Einspahr, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

It was moved by Einspahr, seconded by Tetschner to open a general account and keno account in Cornerstone Bank in Bartlett. Roll call vote: Yes—Williamson, Einspahr, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Plugge. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There will be a joint community meeting between the school board and village board in regard to the community center planning project on October 21st from 6-7:30 pm in the new gym. The public is invited to attend.

The board discussed various animals in town running around. A letter will be sent out to encourage chicken owners to keep the chickens in their pens. The ordinances were discussed in regards to animals in town. The board also discussed ordinances for extra buildings being brought into town for placement on customer lots.

The new siren was put up and will be tested.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $80.58; Northeast Nebraska Telephone, Telephone & internet, $130.55; Rick Custard, mowing, potholes, $375.00; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Dan Williamson, Air compressor, parts, $364.28; Letti Nichols, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Kurt Einspahr, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Salary, $486.38

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $3,428.79

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: NE Dept of Enviornment & Energy, Application Fee, $100.00; Kurt Einspahr, New lagoon fence, $1,500.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $60.38

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $1,660.38

STREETS: Kayton International, Bobcat coolant fix, $162.15; Kayton International, Bobcat rental, $4,426.00; WeMart, Fuel, $113.70; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $919.44

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $5,621.29

WATER: NE Rural Water Assocation, Membership Renewal, $200.00; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $630.04; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,130.04

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $11,840.50

There being no other business, the meetings were adjourned at 7:56 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, November 10th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 13th day of October 2025

PUBLISH: October 29, 2025

