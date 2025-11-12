Proceedings from November 4, 2025, The Antelope County Board of Commissioners

ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Neligh, Nebraska

November 4th, 2025

Chairman opened the meeting. Notice of meeting published as required by statute.

Approved agenda. Approve minutes of October 14th Board of Commissioner Meeting and Board of Equalization Meeting. Public comments.

Correspondence was reviewed.

Zoning Administrator Report.

Approved a Promotional Grant request.

Approved wage increases for Extension Office employees.

Approved MOU for Department of Veterans Affairs.

2024 Cost Allocation Report was reviewed/accepted.

Year End Certification of Highway Superintendent.

Approved county wide oblique picture assessment contract.

Held public hearing on Road Closing of 512th Avenue. No action taken.

Approved Change Order, Certificate of Substantial Completion, and Contractor’s Application for Pay for Brunswick Northwest and Royal North projects.

Road Superintendent Report: approved 24 oversize permits.

Meeting Adjourned.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

CHARLIE HENERY

Chairman of County Board

Attest: LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: November 12, 2025

