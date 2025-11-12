Proceedings from November 3, 2025 Meeting, The Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 3, 2025

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Craig Niewohner, John “Mike” Dvorak, and Jeremy Young. Leigh Kluthe was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• October regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 112.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.67; APPEARA, su, 97.05; 118 Insurance, ins, 3658.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell, & Henderson, se, 350.00; AMGL CPAs & Advisors, se, 4325.00; Antelope Co Treasurer, postage, 104.16; Black Hills Energy, se, 109.76; Prudential, retirement, 360.57; American Funds, retirement, 224.34; US Treasury, tax, 3395.62; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 518.24; Nebraska UC Fund, tax, 70.12; Payroll, 3077.71

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 75253.72; To Water CD: 37603.08; To Fire/Rescue CD: 175000.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 923.77; Verizonwireless, su, 62.75; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 256.30; Bader’s Highway & Street, se, 7695.50; Black Hills Energy, se, 49.76; Payroll, 1963.86

WATER: ERPPD, se, 817.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 94.27; Verizonwireless, su, 62.75; Elgin One Stop, su, 19.98; DWEE; Public Water Operators, license, 230.00; US Post Office, postage, 33.80; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 0.63; Payroll, 3927.74

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 716.20; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.58; Elgin One Stop, su, 70.07; DWEE; Operator Certification Program, license, 150.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 7.27; Payroll, 1466.43

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 175.31; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.77; APPEARA, su, 97.04; 118 Insurance, ins, 1224.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 52.47; Danko Emergency Equipment, su, 2142.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 104.53

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2850.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6947.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 74.49; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Amazon Business, su, 26.95; Black Hills Energy, se, 122.76; Bank of Elgin, loan, 75253.72

PARK: ERPPD, se, 121.89; Elgin One Stop, su, 11.49; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 34.29; Payroll, 497.45

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 62.36; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.78; Amazon Business, su, 506.13; NE Library Commission, se, 500.00; Faronics, su, 20.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 56.52; Payroll, 1424.56

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Northeast Community College, trvl, 61.60; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 53.62; Julie Frauendorfer, misc, 25.00; Laura Dewey, misc, 25.00; Gage Evans, misc, 25.00; Cole Niewohner, misc, 25.00; Mike Brockhaus, misc, 25.00; Kenny Jochum, misc, 25.00; Vicki Miller, misc, 25.00; Randy Mitchell, misc, 25.00

• Bishop Business to scan city files and to use Axcient x360 to backup city files

• Building permits: Antelope County

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:06 p.m.

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Public comment: none

• Recycling opportunity in Elgin

• Water and sewer rate studies tabled – scheduled for November 10th

• Overhead doors are being replaced at fire hall

• Section of street at Cedar and 3rd Streets is replaced

• Audit fieldwork complete

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: November 12, 2025

