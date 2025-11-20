Proceedings From November 10, 2025 Joint Meeting, The Village of Bartlett

VILLAGE OF BARTLETT

VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

10 NOVEMBER 2025

The Board Meeting of the Village of Bartlett was called to order at 7:05 p.m. on November 10th, 2025. The meeting met at the Village Office, 425 Randolph St. The meeting was called to order by Vice-Chairman Plugge. The members present were Nordhues, Tetschner, and Plugge. Also present: Emma Smith, village clerk and members of the community. Notice of the meeting was given in advance by posting at: Bartlett Post Office, WeMart, and Village Office. Vice-Chairman Plugge proclaimed the meetings to be a legal meeting and acknowledged that the Open Meetings Act was posted in the meeting room.

MINUTES: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Nordhues to approve the October 13, 2025, regular meeting minutes. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr and Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve the special joint board meeting minutes from October 21, 2025. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr and Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

STREETS: It was moved by Nordhues, seconded by Tetschner to approve Resolution 11102025- Year End Certification of City Street Superintendent. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr and Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried.

There will be no dust control done on Randolph street this winter as it can only be done in the spring.

The electric company is going to look at the lights by the school that are not working. There was discussion about putting a light in by where the buses and vans for the school are parked. This will be discussed with the school.

WATER: Mark Nordhues will take pictures inside the water tower for the inspection.

SEWER: Was discussed.

USER FEES: Were discussed.

NOVEMBER CLAIMS: It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Nordhues to pay all claims except those to Mark Nordhues for Professional fees of $300. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge, Tetschner and Nordhues. No: None. Absent: Einspahr and Williamson. Abstained: None. Motion Carried. It was moved by Tetschner, seconded by Plugge to pay Mark Nordhues’ claim. Roll call vote: Yes—Plugge and Tetschner. No: None. Absent: Einspahr and Williamson. Abstained: Nordhues. Motion Carried.

OTHER BUSINESS: The joint meeting that happened with the school was discussed in relation to the CCCFF study. Concerns were brought up by village residents as to the legality of the project with the school, and the future with upkeep of the building. Discussion occurred regarding the funding of this building. Another joint meeting with the school board will occur on December 15th at 6pm for more community input. Chairman Williamson arrived at the meeting.

GENERAL: Internal Revenue Service, Payroll Taxes, $80.32; Rick Custard, Mowing, bathrooms, potholes, etc., $240.00; Wilkins Architecture Design Planning, CCCFF study *paid out of CCCFF acct*, $4,753.35; Northeast NE Telephone Company, internet, $131.89; Spalding Farm & Home, Tape flag marking, $10.99; O’Neill Electric Motor Service, Park shelter electric work, $672.45; WeMart, Fuel, $119.32; Cornerstone Bank, Checks, $91.42; L & L Sanitation, Garbage pick-up, $1,742.00; Sherry Tetschner, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Mark Nordhues, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Scott Plugge, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Dan Williamson, Board Member Expense, $50.00; Emma Smith, Printer paper, $56.95, Salary, $484.84

TOTAL GENERAL EXPENSES: $8,583.53

TOTAL KENO EXPENSES: $0.00

SEWER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $70.74

TOTAL SEWER EXPENSES: $70.74

STREETS: People’s Service, Used tire & labor, $60.50; Cornerstone Bank, Street Loan Payment, $17,508.20; Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $969.89

TOTAL STEET EXPENSES: $18,538.59

WATER: Loup Valley RPPD, Utilities, $570.73

NE Public Health Environmental Lab, Water tests, $190.00; Mark Nordhues, Professional Fee, $300.00

TOTAL WATER EXPENSES: $1,060.73

GRAND TOTAL OF EXPENDITURES: $28,253.59

There being no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 7:35 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be Monday, December 8th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Dated this 10th day of November 2025

PUBLISH: November 19, 2025

