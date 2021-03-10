Proceedings-Elgin City Council proceedings

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

March 1, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, March 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson and Duane Miller. Craig Niewohner participated via phone.

The following agenda items were approved:

• February regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 102.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.23; Prudential, retirement, 585.65; US Treasury, tax, 2692.66; APPEARA, su, 49.01; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 208.68; Brenda Reikofski, se, 91.00; Fizgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell and Henderson, se, 399.00; Deans Market, su, 15.04; The Elgin Review, print, 347.25; Google, se, 12.00; Payroll, 1886.91

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2944.85

STREET: ERPPD, se, 952.28; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.27; Elgin One Stop, su, 595.27; Hometown Station, su, 300.32; SappBros, su, 340.76; Barco Municipal Products, su, 250.00; Brandon Henn, se, 63.00; To Paving Fund, se, 2000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 124.87; Payroll, 1512.97

WATER: ERPPD, se, 775.61; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.41; NE Public Health Lab, test, 706.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 37.76; Sargent Drilling, se, 24771.41; Midwest Electrical Services, rpr, 1578.00; US Post Office, su, 136.45; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1683.23; To Brent Tenopir Acct, on acct, 100.00; Payroll, 3025.98

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 981.34; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.93; Midwest Labs, test, 179.05; US Post Office, su, 55.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 612.03; Payroll, 1163.04

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 168.84; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; APPEARA, su, 49.02; Black Hills Energy, se, 406.60

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 62.02; NE Dept of Health & Human Services, license, 40.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.63; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 80.16; Payroll, 349.94

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 60.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.47; Amazon, bks, 239.83; Black Hills Energy, se, 109.81; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Corner Service & Tire, su, 326.90; Northeast Community College, se, 66.00; Burwell Floral, su, 54.00; QuickMed Claims, se, 305.45; Emergency Medical Products, su, 15.98

• Hire Susan Vanis as pool manager

• Pay for the lifeguard training if the lifeguard works at least 160 hours during the season

• Addition of the basement to the liquor license for Dean’s Market

• Accept bid from The Road Guy for 14,000 gallons of armor coat oil at $3.14 per gallon

• Advertise for cleaning the park bathrooms

• City clean-up day set for April 29, 2021

• Building permits: Larry Anderson

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Painting swing sets at the park

• Library addition

• Tabled summer maintenance help

• Generator by the water tower

• VFD on well 77-1 is installed

• Campground signs to be hung

• Automatic meter reading

• Declaring snow emergency helpful in clearing streets

• Pollock will have armor coat gravel at gravel pits

• Locks at the fire hall didn’t work during the extreme cold

• City Hall closed Friday, March 5th and Monday, March 8th

• Final sidewalk payment was received

• Payments are being received for waterline costs billed to businesses/homeowners

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:18 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

