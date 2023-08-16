Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 7, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• July regular & special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 146.24; Great Plains Communications, se, 92.92; APPEARA, su, 80.73; Brenda Reikofski, se, 169.00; Eakes, su, 230.97; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 700.00; The Elgin Review, print, 142.54; Municipal Code Services, se, 400.00; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 2282.00; Nationwide, ins, 100.00; Lordemann Insurance, ins, 3122.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 86.61; Prudential, retirement, 362.48; American Funds, retirement, 187.78; US Treasury, tax, 5173.94; Kansas City Life Insurance, ins, 1965.60; NE U.C. Fund, ins, 22.53; Google, se, 12.00; Kristin Childers, mileage, 52.40; Payroll, 4947.38

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2896.59

Youth Fund: 1500.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 912.48; Verizonwireless, su, 75.23; Elgin One Stop, su, 263.40; Hometown Station, fuel, 444.79; Albracht Disposal Service, se, 371.00; Corner Service & Tire, se, 460.27; Greenfiber, su, 150.00; Carquest Auto Parts, rpr, 12.72; Bomgaars, su, 195.96; Sapp Bros, su, 29.16; Jonny Dodge Chrysler Jeep, su, 1308.00; US Post Office, postage, 67.62; Antelope Co. Treasurer, se, 15.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 36.80; Paving Assessment, paving, 2800.00; Payroll, 2716.16

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1398.39; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.14; Verizonwireless, su, 75.22; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 243.00; Sargent Drilling, rpr, 800.00; One Call Concepts, se, 11.16; Sapp Bros, rpr, 192.85; To Kimberly Flythe Acct., on acct, 200.00; US Post Office, postage, 29.90; Antelope Co. Clerk, se, 10.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 435.80; Payroll, 5432.33

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 758.49; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.30; NE League of Municipalities, dues, 243.00; Carquest Auto Parts, rpr, 65.58; Hometown Station, fuel, 34.76; High Tide Technologies, se, 460.00; One Call Concepts, se, 11.16; Midwest Labs, test, 548.32; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1140.81; Payroll, 2081.24

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 173.74; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.49; APPEARA, su, 80.72; Black Hills Energy, se, 82.07

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5324.75; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 678.35; Great Plains Communication, se, 57.99; MARC, su, 198.00; Bomgaars, su, 107.88; Dean’s Market, su, 7.66; Elgin Review, print, 420.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 1261.97; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 489.38; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 12756.76

PARK: ERPPD, se, 146.03; Elgin One Stop, su, 19.98; Echo, rpr, 21.19; K & T Central Plain Plumbing, rpr, 346.78; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 48.71; Payroll, 3234.67

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 81.03; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.18; Diane Gunderson, su, 62.01; Amazon, su, 446.42; Black Hills Energy, se, 43.31; Payroll, 1199.54

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 266.03; Elgin Baseball Boosters, su, 1500.00

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 184.78; Emergency Medical Products, su, 53.78; Soundz Unlimited, misc, 300.00

• Closing Cedar Street from 1st Street to 2nd Street on September 16th for putt-putt golf and Husker tailgate event

• EKG special designated liquor license for September 16th for putt-putt golf and Husker tailgate event

• Allow car show to be held on Oak Street by the park on September 10th

• Use of park for Gospel Fest on September 16th

• Closing Oak Street from 6th Street to Plantation Street on August 13th for the Elgin Rescue fundraiser

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 671 on three different days

• Ordinance 671 passed and adopted

• Put the 2004 pickup out for sealed bids to be opened at the next regular meeting

• Increase rate for cleaning services at City Hall to $15.00 per hour

• Set the September regular meeting date for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m.

• Set the budget workshop date for Wednesday, August 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

• Set the 1 & 6 Year Street Hearing date for Wednesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m.

• Set the last day of the pool as Sunday, August 20, 2023

• Enter into closed session at 9:37 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 9:52 p.m.

• 5% raise for all full-time employees and librarians effective October 1, 2023

• Building Permits: Lenny Vaisvilas, Brian & Pam Becklun

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Library annual report

• New playground equipment and considering other items at the City Park

• Nebraska Game and Parks grant requirements and future obligations if approved

• Tabled cutting the curb at 306 N 2nd Street

• Updating trash rates

• Grinding asphalt and concrete

• Implementing a one-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction on building permits

• New site for well will have to be chosen

• Requirements for peddlers and solicitors

• Tabled A&M Contractors, Inc. quote for repairs to roof at City Hall

• Sheriff report: 55 hours with ten 911 calls

• Update on unlicensed vehicles

• Water shut off placed at 401 Plantation Street

• Attorney attended court for nuisance property

• Pool passed inspection in July

• Removal of trees on the north side of the park

• Consider changing planning commission to citizen advisory review committee

• Budget preparation

• Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:57 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: August 16, 2023

ZNEZ