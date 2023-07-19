Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 14, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12:01 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were discussed:

Nuisance properties

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:31 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: July 19, 2023

