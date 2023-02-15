Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 6, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present for regular meeting were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Leigh Kluthe. Councilmember Craig Niewohner was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

January regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 108.31; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.88; APPEARA, su, 82.52; The Elgin Review, se, 162.41, Brenda Reikofski, se, 143.00; Dean’s Market, su, 12.27; Eakes, su, 144.98; International Institute of Municipal Clerks, dues, 185.00; Northeast NE Clerks Association, dues, 20.00; AMGL CPAs & Advisors, se, 8000.00; Antelope Co. Clerk, se, 100.44; Google, se, 12.00; US Post Office, postage, 300.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 276.64; Prudential, retirement, 394.41; American Funds, retirement, 186.20; US Treasury, tax, 3374.52; NE UC Fund, tax, 20.43; Payroll, 3864.55

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2471.74

STREET: ERPPD, se, 923.38; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 857.25; Hometown Station, fuel, 961.81; Antelope Co. Clerk, se, 10.00; Mid; American Research Chemical, su, 497.81; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3192.00; Blackstrap Inc., su, 390.50; Carquest of Neligh, su, 23.57; Neligh Auto Parts, su, 4.25; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 2800.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 169.40; Payroll, 2986.56

WATER: ERPPD, se, 857.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 81.69; Verizonwireless, su, 75.26; NE Health Lab, se, 48.00; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 7000.00; Kittelson Home Repair, se, 225.00; Kaleb Williams, rtn dep, 200.00; Municipal Supply, Inc, su, 372.84; Holiday Inn Kearney, travel, 115.95; League of NE Municipalities; Utilities, se, 115.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 59.17; US Post Office, postage, 174.37; Payroll, 5973.13

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 925.91; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.10; Midwest Laboratories, se, 193.42; Carquest of Neligh, su, 65.42; Neligh Auto Parts, su, 48.24; Holiday Inn Kearney, travel, 115.95; US Post Office, postage, 146.67; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 49.56; Payroll, 2274.45

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 158.18; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.98; APPEARA, su, 82.52; Kittelson Home Repair, se, 450.00; Fyr; Tek, se, 492.41; Black Hills Energy, se, 602.14

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; JP Cooke Co; su, 84.95

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5369.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, postage, 146.66

POOL: ERPPD, se, 67.13; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.58; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 23.69

PARK: ERPPD, se, 517.37; Schmitt Construction, se, 7012.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 85.38; Payroll, 712.09

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 75.40; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.99; Amazon, su, 67.17; Black Hills Energy, se, 170.07; Payroll, 1199.54

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Hometown Station, fuel, 14.50; Justin & Monica Reestman, misc, 200.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 112.46

Pay electric bill of cottage at 401 Plantation St. until the ground can be dug and a shutoff to the property can be established

Authorizing advertising and to go out for bids on the water meter replacement project and set the letting date for March 2nd at 2:00p.m.

Resolution 2023-1, a resolution allowing prepayment of bills

Send for bids for two tankers (14,000 gallons) of armor coat oil to be opened at the March meeting

Complete Pest Elimination, Inc. contract for mosquito spraying and to prepay for a total of $3,192.00

Advertise for pool and maintenance summer help

The following agenda items were discussed:

Colonial Life group benefits for employees

City owned lot at 304 N. Second St.

Proclamation signed designating March Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Sidewalk snow removal

Sheriff’s report: 83.25 hours and nine 911 calls in December

Review audit

Review hazard mitigation plan

4-H flags will hang on downtown street lights for month of February to support 4-H month

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:00 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: February 15, 2023