Proceedings-Elgin CIty Council

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September regular, budget hearing, and special hearing meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 205.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 42.38; APPEARA, su, 52.32; The Elgin Review, print, 149.29; Brenda Reikofski, se, 143.00; EMC National Life, insurance, 290.50; Kristin Childers, su, 191.57; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 83.34; Bank of Elgin, stop pymt, 20.00; LPL Financial, retirement, 155.63; Prudential, retirement, 322.22; American Funds, retirement, 127.98; US Treasury, tax, 2550.84; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1645.55; Payroll, 1762.97

Transfer to Fire, Police, Park Funds: 25000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3061.54

STREET: ERPPD, se, 899.29; Verizonwireless, su, 46.58; Elgin One Stop, su, 172.29; Hometown Station, fuel, 490.86; Precision Repair, su, 94.41; Heartland Fire Protection, se, 898.50; Antelope Co Clerk, lien, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; Payroll, 1564.33

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1345.71; Great Plains Communications, se, 28.04; Verizonwireless, su, 46.57; NE Health Lab, se, 571.00; One Call Concepts, se, 17.73; gWorks, dues, 2520.00; NE Dept of Environment Energy, training & license, 375.00; Holiday Inn Express, travel, 339.90; Bradley Bode, travel, 181.07; Antelope Co Clerk, lien, 10.00; US Post Office, postage, 27.40; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 31.43; Payroll, 3128.65

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 662.95; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.29; Sapp Bros, fuel, 140.46; One Call Concepts, se, 17.73; Corner Service & Tire, su, 138.35; Iowa Pump Works, su, 786.32; USA Blue Book, su, 58.17; NE Dept of Environment Energy, license, 150.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 306.25; Payroll, 1193.80

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 175.20; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.48; APPEARA, su, 52.31; Black Hills Energy, se, 73.35; Antelope Co Treasurer, license, 10.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5280.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 25.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 569.87; B’s Enterprises, su, 1960.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 139.97; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 55.57

PARK: ERPPD, se, 170.14; Elgin One Stop, su, 14.43; Arbor View Farm, se, 257.70; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 28.52; Payroll, 370.51

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 86.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 163.43; Amazon, su, 265.69; The Pioneer Woman Magazine, su, 12.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 39.11; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 59.92

RESCUE: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 117.01; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 4.01; Jessica Niewohner, training, 2225.92; Craig Niewohner, training, 1515.99; Northeast Community College, travel, 123.00; Kurt Hanlin, misc, 25.00; Raegann Mack, misc, 25.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 376.93

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 669 on three different days

• Ordinance 669 passed and adopted

• Cite nuisance property

• Building Permits: Diane Landers, Jim Kittelson, David Jochum

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled lease for digital sign from the Elgin Community Club

• Landscaping at the Library

• Water tower to be inspected

• Started clean-up of property at 409 N Second Street

• Budget has been submitted

• Auditors are scheduled to come November 2nd

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022

Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: October 12, 2022

