Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 7, 2022

The Elgin City Council met for special hearing to set the final tax request on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:12 p.m., pursuant to published notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Craig Niewohner. Councilmember Duane Miller was absent.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• Setting the final property tax request for 2022-2023

Special hearing adjourned at 7:19 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: September 14, 2022

