Proceedings-Elgin City Council

September 7, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Mayor Schmitt also opened the One and Six Year Street Hearing.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Craig Niewohner. Councilmember Duane Miller was absent.

The following agenda items were approved:

August regular, town hall, and budget workshop meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 225.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.94; APPEARA, su, 73.27; The Elgin Review, print, 735.18; Brenda Reikofski, se, 156.00; Dean’s Market, su, 41.88; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 164.99; League of NE Municipalities, dues, 1866.00; NE Municipal Clerk’s Assoc, dues, 100.00; Nationwide, ins, 100.00; Google, se, 12.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 82.31; US Post Office, postage, 60.00; Prudential, retirement, 274.26; American Funds, retirement, 133.84; US Treasury, tax, 3897.26; Payroll, 3372.34

Transfer to Pool Fund: 25000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2923.74; Rescue Fund: 7578.14

STREET: ERPPD, se, 897.23; Verizonwireless, su, 43.62; Elgin One Stop, su, 185.64; Hometown Station, fuel, 700.55; The Road Guy Const Co, se, 52247.16; Barco Municipal Products, su, 514.39; Merle Moser, su, 160.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 4000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; Payroll, 2132.26

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1308.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 40.59; Verizonwireless, su, 43.61; NE Health Lab, se, 48.00; One Call Concepts, se, 37.94; League of NE Municipalities; Utilities, dues, 229.00; NE Water Resources Assoc, dues, 105.00; Sargent Drilling, rpr, 1317.59; Jordan Dredge, rtn dep, 48.52; Erin Greenwood, rtn dep, 97.22; US Post Office, postage, 111.00; To Marcus Suhr Acct, on acct, 186.94; To Jordan Dredge Acct, on acct, 51.48; To Erin Greenwood Acct, on acct, 102.78; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 435.78; Payroll, 4264.50

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 518.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.85; Sapp Bros, fuel, 90.93; Midwest Laboratories, se, 570.40; One Call Concepts, se, 37.94; Elgin One Stop, su, 100.54; League of NE Municipalities; Utilities, dues, 229.00; Northeast Machine & Manufacturing Inc, su, 710.99; Lakeside Equipment Corporation, su, 389.00; USA Blue Book, su, 694.75; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1096.23; Payroll, 1643.74

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 173.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.04; APPEARA, su, 73.26; Lordemann Ins, ins, 1872.00; Midwest Electrical Services, rpr, 1158.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 73.35; To Rescue Fund, transfer, 5000.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5280.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 719.45; Great Plains Communication, se, 58.46; Elgin One Stop, su, 25.97; Applied Connective Technologies, se, 36.25; Bomgaars, su, 55.92; Dean’s Market, su, 14.44; Kali Dwarak, training, 180.00; Karin Kinney, training, 180.00; Bailey Saults, training, 180.00; Miranda Ahrendt, training, 60.00; Susan Vanis, training, 60.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 526.64; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 129.32; Payroll, 7010.84

PARK: ERPPD, se, 239.80; Dean’s Market, su, 2.58; Elgin One Stop, su, 18.38; Koinzan Enterprise, se, 156.85; Applied Connective Technologies, se, 36.25; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 32.37; Payroll, 1482.76

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 88.78; Great Plains Communications, se, 175.99; Amazon, su, 659.56; Elgin One Stop, su, 107.75; Dianne Gunderson, su, 52.25; Black Hills Energy, se, 39.11; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 64.70

RESCUE: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 244.19; Hometown Station, fuel, 158.65; Stryker, equip, 12578.14; Quick Med Claims, su, 237.74; Sherri Iburg, misc, 25.00; Beckie Press, misc, 25.00

• Resolution 2022-1, a resolution approving the One and Six Year Street Plan

• Create an ordinance allowing alcohol sales on Sunday mornings

• Resolution 2022-2, a resolution for temporary use of Highway 14 for Lighted Christmas Parade

• Lease the digital sign from the Elgin Community Club

• City will not remove tree stump on residents property

• Allow dangerous sidewalks to be removed in the residential areas

• File lien on property

• Sign the Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Association

• Adopt the 2022-2023 budget as proposed

• Resolution 2022-3, a resolution setting the final tax request for 2022-2023 at $174,225.00

• Approve Craig Niewohner to the Elgin Rescue Service

• Entered into Closed Session at 8:58 p.m.

• Reconvened in Public Session at 9:07 p.m.

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 668 on three different days

• Ordinance 668 passed and adopted

• Building Permits: Brian Thiessen, Matt Anderson, Capital Select, LLC

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Stealth Broadband’s fiber to the home project update

• Cement heaving in front of 103 N. 2nd Street during the winter

• Burying a culvert in the drainage ditch south of 304 S. 2nd Street

• Nuisance letters

• Nebraska Rural Water Association verified sewer is being calculated appropriately

• Continue sending letters for grass and weeds

• Sewer plant repairs

• Gather quotes for mini excavator

• Looking at placing the service member sign at the park

• Created list of names for those interested in the LB 840 economic development planning process

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022

Regular Meeting and One and Six Year Street Hearing adjourned at 9:28 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: September 14, 2022

