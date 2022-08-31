Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 18, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, and Duane Miller.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda item was discussed:

• LB 840 Local Option Municipal Economic Development Act

Special Meeting adjourned at 6:55 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN CHILDERS

PUBLISH: August 31, 2022

ZNEZ