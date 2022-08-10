Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

August 1, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• July regular and special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 185.74; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.94; APPEARA, su, 28.77; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; Brenda Reikofski, se, 162.50; Eakes Office Solutions, se, 105.85; Kristin Childers, su, 62.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 83.33; Prudential, retirement, 426.99; American Funds, retire., 130.28; US Post Office, postage, 60.00; NE U.C. Fund, ins, 51.19; US Treasury, tax, 5493.06; Payroll, 2663.85

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 8441.13

STREET: ERPPD, se, 896.49; Verizonwireless, su, 46.62; Bomgaars, su, 44.99; Elgin One Stop, su, 13.20; Hometown Station, fuel, 1774.22; Randy Henn.su, 120.00; Precision Repair, rpr, 174.74; Cordell’s ATV Repair, rpr, 507.37; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; Payroll, 2241.73

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1321.21; Great Plains Communications, se, 40.59; Verizonwireless, su, 46.61; Elgin One Stop, su, 77.51; NE Health Lab, se, 52.00; Randy Henn, su, 120.00; Municipal Supply Inc., su, 2622.37; US Post Office, postage, 68.55; Payroll, 4483.46

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 481.69; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.85; Sapp Bros, fuel, 50.30; Midwest Laboratories, se, 285.20; Payroll, 1491.43

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 170.13; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.04; APPEARA, su, 28.76; Elgin Volunteer Fire Dept., allotment, 4600.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 74.37

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5265.75; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 682.47; Bomgaars, su, 111.84; Great Plains Communication, se, 58.46; Heating Connection, rpr, 5812.66; Black Hills Energy, se, 600.39; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 355.31; Payroll, 9189.61

PARK: ERPPD, se, 260.11; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 93.07; Payroll, 2448.74

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 83.29; Great Plains Communications, se, 175.99; NE Library Commission, se, 500.00; Barb Bode, su, 139.46; Black Hills Energy, se, 39.11; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 197.05

RESCUE: Stryker, su, 1261.50; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 59.72; Quick Med Claims, su, 442.89

• Close Elm Street from the east side of 4th Street to the west side of 5th Street on August 19th

• Allow the car show to be held on Oak Street by the park on September 11th

• Allow artillery shells to be discharged during the national anthem at the car show to be held on September 11th

• Send nuisance letters to 205 N. 4th Street and 306 Elm Street

• Approve Kimberly Young and Jessica Niewohner to Elgin Rescue Service

• Close the Library from August 24th through August 31st for new carpet

• Set the September meeting date for Wednesday, September 7th at 7:30 p.m.

• Set August 24th at 7:30 p.m. for the budget workshop

• Set the 1 & 6 Year Street Hearing for September 7th at 7:30 p.m.

• Set the pool closing date for August 21, 2022

• Building Permits: Antelope County

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Calculation of sewer rates

• Removal of sidewalks without replacing them

• Young N Lively group looking into mommy & me swing at the City Park

• Sheriff Department make contact with the owner at 409 N Second St

• Nuisance letter was delivered to 203 W. Maple St

• Building permit for Brian Thiessen was tabled

• Pool heater isn’t staying lit

• Sweep the streets before school starts

• Weeds at 410 N. 3rd Street

• Working on budget preparation

• Town hall meeting scheduled for August 18th, 6:00 p.m. at the KC Hall to discuss LB 840

Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:01 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: August 10, 2022

ZNEZ