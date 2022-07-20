Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 13, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Create a severance package for Randy Henn that will pay out all of his accrued vacation and sick leave and July insurance stipend

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Resident was asked to fill out an agenda item request form to be placed on the August agenda to discuss sewer rate

• Send out a phone call/text to try to gather some more water meter information

Special Meeting adjourned at 12:33 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: July 20, 2022

ZNEZ