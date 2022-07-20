Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL
Proceedings
July 13, 2022
The Elgin City Council met in special session on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.
Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.
Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.
The following agenda items were approved:
• Create a severance package for Randy Henn that will pay out all of his accrued vacation and sick leave and July insurance stipend
The following agenda items were discussed:
• Resident was asked to fill out an agenda item request form to be placed on the August agenda to discuss sewer rate
• Send out a phone call/text to try to gather some more water meter information
Special Meeting adjourned at 12:33 p.m.
Mayor Mike Schmitt
City Clerk Kristin L. Childers
PUBLISH: July 20, 2022
