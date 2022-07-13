Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 6, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• June regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 119.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.62; APPEARA, su, 71.03; The Elgin Review, print, 53.08; Brenda Reikofski, se, 143.00; Eakes Office Solutions, se, 204.75; Bank of Elgin, ins, 3000.00; Google, se, 6.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 97.65; Prudential, retirement, 516.50; American Funds, retire., 129.54; US Treasury, tax, 4435.28; Dean’s Market, su, 14.67; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1317.39; Payroll, 2286.50

Transfer to Library Fund: 20000.00

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2871.47

STREET: ERPPD, se, 753.57; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.51; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 2000.00 ; Bomgaars, su, 199.99; Elgin One Stop, su, 43.06; MARC, su, 700.00; Blackburn MFG, su, 59.88; Dale Salber Services, se, su, 77.60; Beckman Lumber, rpr, 50.00; Corner Service, rpr, 968.06; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.10; Payroll, 1971.08

WATER: ERPPD, se, 930.72; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.27; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.50; NE Health Lab, se, 247.00; One Call Concepts, se, 29.98; Core & Main, su, 1657.09; Corner Service, rpr, 65.21; NE Dept. Revenue, tax, 17.14; US Post Office, postage, 147.40; Payroll, 3942.12

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 429.60; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.53; verizon Wireless, su, 43.50; Midwest Laboratories, se, 448.45; One Call Concepts, se, 29.98; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 268.31; US Post Office, postage, 120.00; Payroll, 1342.10

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 145.06; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.72; APPEARA, su, 71.02; Danko, su, 5000.00; The Elgin Review, print, 22.40; Black Hills Energy, se, 124.02

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5251.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, postage, 120.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 366.95; The Elgin Review, print, 420.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 17.69, Dean’s Market, su, 8.17; Flenniken Plumbing & Heating, rpr, 75.00; Bomgaars, su, 41.94; Jerry’s Feed Service, su, 38.90; Great Plains Communication, se, 57.33; Black Hills Energy, se, 600.39; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 7176.70

PARK: ERPPD, se, 157.39; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.97; Amazon Business, rpr, 35.95; Koinzan Enterprises, rpr, 85.40, Michael Bartkovak, refund, 105.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 52.66; Payroll, 2154.98

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 61.12; Great Plains Communications, se, 117.07; Amazon, su, 1331.27; Amazon Business, su, 272.85; B&S Concrete, capital outlay, 175.00; Jordan Schindler Heating & Air, capital outlay, 4785.00; Midwest Electrical Services, capital outlay, 5190.88; Elgin One Stop, su, 7.57; Black Hills Energy, se, 54.45; ; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 87.52; Stadium Sports, su, 400.00

RESCUE: Emergency Medical Products, su, 72.68; Quick Med Claims, su, 442.89; Vicki Miller, su, 36.99

• Pool party for the library to end their summer reading program

• Special designated liquor license for the end of summer party at the park on August 12th with the backup date of August 19th

• Accept estimate from Jordan Schindler Heating and Air LLC for a new heating and air unit at City Hall for $7,200.00

• Utilizing $8,354.29 in sales tax funds to cover the remainder of the invoice for a new Lucas 3.1 for Elgin Rescue

• Building Permits: Nathan Niewohner, Elgin Public School, Andrew Engle, Ross Schindler, Bill Mescher

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Library annual update

• Clean-up progress at 409 N Second St

• Nuisance properties in town need letters sent for notice to correct

• New parts for pool heater will be installed

• Gathering current water meter information is slowing down

• Armor coating scheduled to start July 18th

• All but three owners of unlicensed dogs have been contacted by sheriff department

• Sheriff’s report: 74.45 hours and twelve 911 calls in May, 104.28 hours and six 911 calls in June

• Deputy Matt McHale was introduced as new deputy for Antelope County

• Over 60 kids in Red Cross lessons

• Will try hosting an adult night at the pool

• Elgin Bargain Box donated $1,000.00 to pool for maintenance

• Remove weeds and shape up the drainage ditch on south side of 408 S Second St

• Working to get date set in August for town hall meeting for LB 840

• Council to make list of projects to be included on budget

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:32 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN CHILDERS

PUBLISH: July 13, 2022

