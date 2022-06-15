Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 6, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• May regular meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 102.04; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.62; APPEARA, su, 49.90; The Elgin Review, print, 55.22; Brenda Reikofski, se, 136.50; Eakes Office Solutions, se, 79.99; Kristin Childers, su, 111.81; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Google, se, 12.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 151.85; Prudential, retirement, 758.05; American Funds, retirement, 198.08; US Treasury, tax, 3992.50; Payroll, 1790.85

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1846.72, Youth Fund: 1500.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 908.82; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.51; Hometown Station, fuel, 551.42; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 4000.00; Randy Scholl, rpr, 50.00; Albracht Disposal Service, Inc, se, 1242.96; Bomgaars, su, 224.99; Elgin One Stop, fuel, su, 260.53; Pollock Redi Mix, su, 6470.32; MARC, su, 942.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 82.55; Payroll, 1979.60

WATER: ERPPD, se, 612.58; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.27; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.50; NE Health Lab, se, 223.00; One Call Concepts, se, 32.74; NE Dept. Environment & Energy, se, 53764.55; Rutjens Construction, su, 83.46; Hawkins, su, 324.50; NE Dept. Revenue, tax, 252.69; US Post Office, postage, 84.30; Payroll, 3959.20

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 921.50; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.53; Midwest Laboratories, se, 460.95; Sapp Bros, su, 350.83; One Call Concepts, se, 32.74; High Tide Technologies, se, 360.00; NE Dept. Environment & Energy, se, 3306.68; ACES, se, 500.00; Corner Service & Tire, rpr, 169.45; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1155.18; Payroll, 1353.26

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 161.03; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.72; APPEARA, su, 49.89; Black Hills Energy, se, 277.62

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 5310.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 135.83; The Elgin Review, print, 120.00; Recreation Supply, su, 75.90; Schmitt Construction, su, 60.39; Love Signs, rpr, 181.25; Elgin One Stop, su, 92.95,Dean’s Market, su, 33.69; Hometown Station, su, 32.22; Great Plains Communication, se, 105.08; Starting Cash, 100.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 35.02; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 194.24; DJ Lawn Care, su, 700.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 47.60; Payroll, 626.33

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 58.48; Great Plains Communications, se, 117.07; Amazon, su, 121.27; Beckman Lumber, capital outlay, 9270.00; Dvorak Construction, su, 600.00; Carhart Lumber, capital outlay, 1856.44; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 71.99; Barbara Bode, su, 815.46; Elgin One Stop, su, 340.43; Dianne Gunderson, su, 23.63; Black Hills Energy, se, 94.50; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 40.63; Elgin Baseball Boosters, su, 1500.00

RESCUE: Emergency Medical Products, su, 187.29; Quick Med Claims, su, 21.24

• Special designated liquor license for the Pope John Alumni event on July 23rd

• Up to $300.00 for plants and mulch for Centennial Gardens

• Send a letter to owner of 409 N Second St giving until June 30th to clean up the property

• Suspend reading of ordinance 667 the three different days

• Ordinance 667 – Amending the definition of fireworks and permitting the sale of fireworks

• Fireworks permit from Mark’s Fireworks

• Employee work week policy

• Set July meeting date for Wednesday, July 6th at 7:30 p.m.

• Building Permits: Capital Select, Dylan Kaup, Nick Heithoff, Craig Niewohner, Kevin Schindler

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Close to gathering half of current water meter information

• Pool heater is not working

• Till and get new net for sand volleyball court at the park

• List of unlicensed dogs will be sent to sheriff department

• Letters to be delivered for nuisance properties with tall grass and weeds

• Pool ticket sales are going good and dates have been set for water aerobics and Red Cross lessons

• Pool will close at 5 p.m. for Bullarama June 10th and will open at 3:30 p.m. after parade on June 19th

• Speed signs and Welcome to Elgin sign have been turned into insurance

Next regular meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:31 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

