Proceedings-Elgin City Council

Elgin City Council

Proceedings

March 23, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Wednesday, March 25, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Suspend reading of ordinance 665 the three different days

• Ordinance 665 Granting a non-exclusive franchise to Stealth Broadband, LLC

The following agenda items were discussed:

• LB 840 Economic Development Program

Special Meeting adjourned at 1:25 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: March 30, 2022

ZNEZ