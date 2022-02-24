Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 7, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• January regular and special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 98.92; Great Plains Communications, se, 53.82; APPEARA, su, 76.41; The Elgin Review, print, 510.53; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 700.00; Brenda Reikofski, se, 162.50; Dean’s Market, su, 10.77; Eakes, su, 321.36; Kristin Childers, mileage, 46.80; Amazon Business, su, 24.44; IIMC, dues, 175.00; Northeast NE Clerks Association, dues, 20.00; AMGL CPAs & Advisors, audit, 7700.00; Google, se, 12.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 192.87; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Nebraska UC Fund, ins, 18.75; Prudential, retirement, 509.96; American Funds, retirement, 131.68; US Treasury, tax, 2358.26; Payroll, 3099.11

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 1424.54

STREET: ERPPD, se, 947.94; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.52; Hometown Station, fuel, 212.34; The Elgin Review, print, 64.00; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3182.00; Bomgaars, su, 337.98; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 4000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 127.50; Payroll, 1995.59

WATER: ERPPD, se, 710.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.47; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.52; NE Health Lab, se, 256.00; The Elgin Review, print, 96.00; Albion News/Boone Co Tribune, print, 78.75; NE Municipal Power Pool, su, 98.17; Elgin One Stop, su, 6.99; League of NE Municipalities, training, 95.00; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, se, 350.00; Holiday Inn Kearney, travel, 225.90; US Post Office, postage, 118.89; To Ross Schindler Acct, on acct, 100.00; To Peggy Schneider Acct, on acct, 100.00; To Engle Taxidermy, on acct, 800.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 17.31; Payroll, 3991.20

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 869.04; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.73; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 384.10; The Elgin Review, print, 96.00; Albion News/Boone Co Tribune, print, 78.75; NE Municipal Power Pool, su, 98.17; US Post Office, postage, 53.33; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 14.55; Payroll, 1530.72

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 151.44; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.92; APPEARA, su, 76.41; Hometown Station, fuel, 84.08; Black Hills Energy, se, 445.03

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4819.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; NE Municipal Power Pool, su, 98.17; US Post Office, postage, 53.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 65.19; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.85; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 5.95; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 341.91; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 50.55; Payroll, 467.88

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 59.85; Great Plains Communications, se, 117.27; Collaborative Summer Library Program, su, 56.28; B&S Concrete, capital outlay, 6756.00; Barbara Bode, mileage, 15.21; Dianne Gunderson, mileage&su, 304.42; Three Rivers Library System, training, 20.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 118.21; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE: Corner Service & Tire, se, 86.50; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 83.03; Vicki Miller, su, 19.24; Dean’s Market, su, 13.98; Bob Moser, misc, 200.00; Dean Schrage, misc, 200.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 164.99

• Utilize Neptune meters through Municipal Supply, Inc. in bid request to update all meters in Elgin

• Send for bids for two tankers of armor coat oil

• Kevin Finkral approved to the Elgin Fire Department

• Complete Pest Elimination contract for mosquito spraying for $3,182.00

• File lien on property with unpaid balance

• Cleaning position to remain a vendor

• Hire Emma Lordemann as full; time lifeguard

• Hire Baylee Busteed as city hall summer help

• Increase base pay rate by $1.00 per hour for summer positions, set starting pay for pool manager to $14.75 and provide $0.50 raise for returning full-time employees

• Add the Friday after Thanksgiving and a floater holiday to the list of holiday’s City employees receive

• Building permits: Kurt Hanlin

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Stealth Broadband bringing fiber to home in Elgin

• Tabled Ordinance 665 Granting a non-exclusive franchise to Stealth Broadband, LLC

• Economic development program

• Hydrants freezing at the campgrounds

• Tabled hiring the summer maintenance position

• Two quotes from Nebraska Generator Service, LLC for generator maintenance

• Sheriff’s report: 85.17 hours and three 911 calls in December, 73.83 hours and six 911 calls in January

• Audit

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: February 16, 2022

ZNEZ