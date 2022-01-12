Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 3, 2022

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• Liquor license hearing, December regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 94.32; Great Plains Communications, se, 42.30; APPEARA, su, 48.40; The Elgin Review, print, 81.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 748.16; Brenda Reikofski, se, 104.00; Dean’s Market, su, 438.02; Eakes, su, 31.78; Kristin Childers, quickbooks, 692.25; Amazon Business, su, 143.63; Black Hills Energy, se, 138.27; Bank of Elgin, se, 20.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Prudential, retirement, 539.72; American Funds, retirement, 129.02; US Treasury, tax, 3274.52; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 963.81; Payroll, 2173.57

STREET: ERPPD, se, 920.90; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.72; Elgin One Stop, su & fuel, 225.14; Hometown Station, fuel, 301.00; Corner Service & Tire, se, 56.50; The Elgin Review, print, 45.60; US Post Office, postage, 22.14; Black Hills Energy, se, 82.43; Payroll, 1422.25

WATER: ERPPD, se, 657.93; Great Plains Communications, se, 27.95; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.71; One Call Concepts, se, 2.88; NE Health Lab, se, 15.00; NE Rural Water Association, training, 197.50; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 569.10; US Post Office, postage, 27.00; Brittni Watkins, reissue lost check, 136.22; Payroll, 2844.53

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 786.26; Great Plains Communications, se, 39.21; One Call Concepts, se, 2.88; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 192.05; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay, 23788.00; Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, se, 2000.00; NE Rural Water Association, training, 197.50; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 313.44; Payroll, 1101.23

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 137.97; Great Plains Communications, se, 46.40; APPEARA, su, 48.39; ECHO Electric Supply, su, 33.93; Black Hills Energy, se, 270.09

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4846.50.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 64.92; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.25; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 293.69; Elgin One Stop, su, 26.97; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 71.83; Payroll, 321.02

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 57.08; Great Plains Communications, se, 163.35; Amazon, bks, 179.30; Bomgaars, su, 199.99; Beckman Lumber, capital outlay, 10000.00; The Elgin Review, subscription, 35.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 84.42; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE: Stryker, su, 490.77; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 60.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 573.10; Dean Schrage, captain fee, 100.00; Kari Schindler, training officer fee, 100.00; Vicki Miller, secretary fee, 250.00

• Quote from Applied Connective for cameras at the pool and park bathhouse

• Rutjens Construction’s pay application of $23,788.00 for sewer improvement project

• Advertise for city hall, maintenance and pool summer help including incentive for lifeguards who work 160 hours or more during the summer can have their training costs reimbursed

• Advertise for full time maintenance position

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Cleanup of property at 409 N Second Street

• Cars on street during snow removal

• Backhoe not running properly

• Reading water meters

• Presentations from two automatic read meter companies not yet scheduled

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: January 12, 2022

