Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 6, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular meeting, special meeting, and December special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 106.66; Great Plains Communications, se, 43.33; APPEARA, su, 48.40; The Elgin Review, print, 67.70; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 748.16; Brenda Reikofski, se, 156.00; Dean’s Market, su, 39.17; Nebraska Municipal Clerk Institute, training, 393.00; Google Workspace, se, 12.00; US Post Office, postage, 174.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 109.36; gWorks, se, 1450.00; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Prudential, retirement, 734.40; American Funds, retirement, 197.32; US Treasury, tax, 3259.94; Payroll, 7044.59

STREET: ERPPD, se, 907.83; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.72; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 74.47; Hometown Station, fuel, 347.81; The Elgin Review, print, 10.74; Dean’s Market, su, 22.70; Elgin Equipment & Machine, oil, 10.50; Kayton International, Inc, machine rent, 2608.00; Jerry’s Feed Service, su, 38.99; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 4000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 48.65; Payroll, 1300.19

WATER: ERPPD, se, 722.06; Great Plains Communications, se, 28.01; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.71; One Call Concepts, se, 2.69; NE Health Lab, se, 229.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 53936.22; Advance Consulting Engineering Services, se, 16500.00; Nebraska Municipal Power Pool, dues, 671.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, dues, 345.00; Thomas Koles, rtn dep, 143.49; Caitlin Pelster, rtn dep, 141.63; Jennifer Carr, rtn dep, 200.17; Tanner Dozler, rtn dep, 100.76; Damien Knight, rtn dep, 78.81; To Mike Brockhaus Acct, on acct, 200.00; US Post Office, postage, 27.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 2522.85; US Post Office, postage, 27.00; To Jamison Hostetter Acct, on acct, 200.00; To Thomas Koles Acct, on acct, 57.37; To Caitlin Pelster Acct, on acct, 58.37; To Tanner Dozler Acct, on acct, 89.24; To Damien Knight Acct, on acct, 121.19; US Post Office, postage, 28.20; Payroll, 2600.41

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 747.82; Great Plains Communications, se, 40.03; One Call Concepts, se, 2.68; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 192.05; Nebraska Municipal Power Pool, dues, 671.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan, 3318.67; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1131.42; Payroll, 988.45

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 139.24; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.43; APPEARA, su, 48.39; ECHO Electric Supply, su, 46.80; Black Hills Energy, se, 155.05

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; The Elgin Review, print, 165.06

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4833.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; Nebraska Municipal Power Pool, dues, 671.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 67.67; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.25; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 221.06; Central Valley Ag, su, 162.75; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 51.00; Payroll, 311.74

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 62.20; Great Plains Communications, se, 167.57; Amazon, bks, 239.77; Barbara Bode, training & bks, 129.99; Black Hills Energy, se, 56.83; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE: Jan Schmitt, su, 47.93; Lisa Mack, misc, 25.00; BJ Bode, misc, 25.00; Quick Med Claims, su, 159.28; Kristen Kester, misc, 25.00; Robbie Moore, misc, 25.00; Mark Iburg, misc, 25.00; Cassie Schrad, misc, 25.00; Bob Moore, misc, 25.00; Sue Castillo, misc, 25.00

• Bid from Mitchell Equipment of $6,850.00 for forks on the loader

• Adjourned the regular meeting at 7:45 p.m. and Opened the Reorganizational Meeting at 7:45 p.m.

• Mike Dvorak as Council President

• Resolution 2021-7, Setting appointments and committees for 2022

• Resolution 2021-8, Signing the year end certification of City Street Superintendent

• Resolution 2021-9, Authorizing participation in the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District

• Building Permits: Korbin Palmer, Dan Zwingman

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Cleanup of property at 306 Elm Street

• Tabled cameras at the pool/park

• Old chain link fence from the old pool may be used around bunkers

• Old jail to be removed for iron in the spring

• Lighted parade went well for sheriff dept.

• Delivery of letters by sheriff dept. went well in November

• Special meetings will be set up for presentations from two companies for automatic read meters

• Guard rails for bridge at sewer plant

• gWorks contracted for redistricting

• Prairie Breeze to donate for Moccasin St. sewer project

• City Hall closed December 24th and 31st for Christmas and New Year’s

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022

• Reorganizational Meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: December 15, 2021

ZNEZ