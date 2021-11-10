Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

November 1, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.



The following agenda items were approved:

• October regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 146.20; Great Plains Communications, se, 43.33; APPEARA, su, 48.40; The Elgin Review, print, 266.02; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderso, se, 446.32; Brenda Reikofski, se, 130.00; Assurity Life Insurance Company, ins, 91.00; Kristin Childers, fuel, 44.80; Google Workspace, se, 6.00; NE UC Fund, ins, 45.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 62.81; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Prudential, retirement, 495.920; American Funds, retirement, 128.96; US Treasury, tax, 2243.72; Payroll, 1807.98

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2704.03

STREET: ERPPD, se, 900.32; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.72; Elgin One Stop, su, 10.99; Hometown Station, fuel, 121.83; Cordell’s ATV Repair, LLC, equip, 4647.51; Elgin Equipment & Machine, rpr, 117.23; Randy Scholl, rpr, 54.00; Econo Signs, su, 277.23; B&S Concrete, rpr, 796.00; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 2000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 24.76; Payroll, 1334.48

WATER: ERPPD, se, 856.07; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.71; Great Plains Communications, se, 19.76; One Call Concepts, se, 3.85; NE Health Lab, se, 33.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 21.24; Kailey Conway, rtn dep, 1.86; NE Water Resources Association, dues, 105.00; US Post Office, postage, 27.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 5.92; To Kailey Conway Acct, on acct, 198.14; Payroll, 2668.98

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 757.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 40.03; One Call Concepts, se, 3.84; Midwest Laboratories Inc, se, 281.55; Johnson Service Company, se, 7537.50; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 4.62; Payroll, 1033.07

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 146.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.43; APPEARA, su, 48.39; Black Hills Energy, se, 53.18

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4846.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 73.24; Black Hills Energy, se, 24.76; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 223.53; Cordell’s ATV Repair, LLC, equip, 4647.51; Complete Floors, Inc, se, 2364.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 73.18; Payroll, 301.42

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 75.37; Great Plains Communications, se, 167.57; Amazon, bks, 97.68; Black Hills Energy, se, 28.85; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE: Linda Blair, misc, 25.00; LeAnn Brodersen, misc, 25.00; Linda Moser, misc, 25.00; Rod Mack, misc, 25.00; Emergency Medical Products, su, 627.01; Quick Med Claims, su, 101.61; Matheson Tri; Gas Inc, su, 174.46; Jan Schmitt, misc, 25.00; Elliott Castillo, misc, 25.00

• Suspend reading of ordinance 663 the three different days

• Ordinance 663 passed and adopted

• Resolution No. 2021-5, a resolution to approve the 2021 Local Emergency Operations Plan

• Signing vendor agreement with DHHS for the Low Income Household Water Association Program

• Building Permits: Cordell Waterbury

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Condition of property at 409 N Second Street

• Cameras at the pool/park

• Forks for the loader

• Pool has been winterized

• One siren is fixed, another still needs looked at

• Midwest Electrical to look at speed sign

• Weed spraying is complete

• Sewer repair on Moccasin Street almost complete

• 306 Elm Street property cleanup

• Unpaid mowing bill

• Auditors at City Hall November 3rd

• Eligible expense of hotel for conference

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

CLAIMS

PUBLISH: November 10, 2021

