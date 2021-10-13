Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

October 4, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Mayor Schmitt also opened the One and Six Year Street Hearing.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• September regular, budget hearing, special hearing, and hearing to amend the 2020-2021budget meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 177.53; Great Plains Communications, se, 20.29; Prudential, retirement, 496.20; American Funds, retirement, 131.64; US Treasury, tax, 2324.92; APPEARA, su, 48.40; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 72.77; The Elgin Review, print, 236.02; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 49.07; Kristin Childers, su, 215.38; EMC National Life, ins, 789.50; US Post Office, postage, 60.16; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1196.27; Payroll, 1765.71

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2016.93

STREET: ERPPD, se, 928.16; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.32; Elgin One Stop, su, 34.57; Hometown Station, fuel, 373.13; The Road Guy Const. Co., Inc., su, 43689.96; Bader’s Highway & Street, se, 6496.00; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, se, 69.00; Northern Lights Display, su, 4208.56; Black Hills Energy, se, 27.34; US Post Office, postage, 14.76; Payroll, 1289.21

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1217.86; Verizon Wireless, su, 43.32; Great Plains Communications, se, 12.47; One Call Concepts, se, 5.19; NE Health Lab, se, 34.00; Maguire Iron, Inc, se, 54986.00; US Post Office, postage, 124.84; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 495.70; Payroll, 2578.45

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 829.63; Great Plains Communications, se, 16.99; One Call Concepts, se, 5.18; Sapp Bros, su, 40.24; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 322.13; US Post Office, postage, 53.33; Payroll, 992.72

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 160.96; Great Plains Communications, se, 24.39; APPEARA, su, 48.39; Danko Emergency Equipment, su, 1201.89; Echo Group, Inc, su, 35.66; Black Hills Energy, se, 59.67

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4887.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00, US Post Office, postage, 53.33; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 25.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 438.18; Black Hills Energy, se, 247.41; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 45.40

PARK: ERPPD, se, 316.45; Dean’s Market, su, 4.98; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 91.39; Payroll, 296.51

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 92.94; Amazon, bks, 356.91; Great Plains Communications, se, 144.53; Barbara Bode, su, 64.69; Nebraska Library Commission, se, 500.00; Dianne Gunderson, su, 45.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 34.34; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 52.63

RESCUE: Jan Heithoff, misc, 25.00; Jan F Henn, misc, 25.00; Nick Iburg, misc, 25.00; Michael Schmitt, misc, 25.00; Emergency Medical Products, su, 588.46; Graham Tire Norfolk, su, 226.02; Kurt Hanlin, misc, 25.00; Jake Eischeid, misc, 25.00; Ellen Schmitt, misc, 25.00; Dean Schrage, misc, 25.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 33.00; Corner Service & Tire, LLC, su, 615.00; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 84.66

• Resolution 2021-4, a resolution approving the One and Six Year Street Hearing

• Quote from Applied Connective of $1,180.00 for library computer

• Building Permits: Michael Moser, Leigh Kluthe

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Proposed amendments to the dog ordinances

• Moccasin Street sewer project set to begin mid-October

• Utility mapping project

• Sheriff’s report-91 hours 81 minutes and 3-911 calls in August

• Getting the railings on the sewer plant bridge

• Property clean-up at 409 North 2nd Street

• Vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Beech Street

• Send letter to clean-up property at 201 Oak Street

• Clarification on what is considered storage under nuisances in the code book

• Contacted two references from Core and Main on automatic readers and received good reviews

• Options for stop or yield sign at intersection of 3rd Street and Oak Street

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021

One and Six Street Hearing adjourned at 8:02 p.m.

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.

Mike Schmitt

Mayor

Kristin L. Childers

City Clerk

PUBLISH: October 13, 2021

ZNEZ