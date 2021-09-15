Proceedings- Elgin City Council

HEARING TO AMEND THE 2020-2021 BUDGET

The Hearing to Amend the 2020-2021 Budget of the City of Elgin was held on the 9th day of September, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Elgin City Hall. Notice of hearing was published on the 1st day of September, 2021. Mayor Schmitt called the hearing to order and announced the location of the Open Meetings Act. Councilmembers present were Dvorak, Kittelson, Miller and Niewohner.

Clerk Childers reported that the disbursements for the 2020-2021 budget year are estimated to be $539,509.01 more than budgeted.

Therefore, the 2020-2021 budget will need to be amended to reflect the increase.

The proposed disbursements for 2020-2021 were $1,611,164.00 and the estimated/actual disbursements are projected to be $2,150,673.01.

No action was taken. Mayor Schmitt declared the meeting adjourned at 7:10 p.m.

