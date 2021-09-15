Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 9, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• August regular, special, and budget workshop meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 211.67; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.23; Prudential, retirement, 487.34; American Funds, retirement, 129.12; US Treasury, tax, 3667.36; APPEARA, su, 72.12; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 48.15; Dean’s Market, su, 12.00; The Elgin Review, print, 70.97; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 113.98; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 130.00; Nationwide, ins, 100.00; Google, se, 12.00; US Post Office, postage, 7.00; Payroll, 3288.83

Pool Fund: 2527.52, Elgin Rescue: 1000.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 925.62; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.78; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 220.13; Hometown Station, fuel, 134.10; TrafficLogix, su, 375.00; Elgin Equipment & Machine, su, 17.50; Mid; American Research Chemical, su, 385.73; Jerry’s Feed Service, su, 47.80; K&T Central Plains Plumbing, su, 274.00; Heartland Fire Protection, se, 522.33; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 4000.00; Payroll, 1929.71

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1190.47; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.41; One Call Concepts, se, 3.47; NE Health Lab, se, 207.00; gWorks, dues, 2520.00; Brittni Watkins, return deposit, 200.00; Antelope County Clerk, se, 10.00; Great Plains State Bank, return pymt, 177.40; US Post Office, postage, 53.50; The Bank of Elgin, bad check, 242.90; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 2206.30; Payroll, 3859.44

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 809.09; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.93; One Call Concepts, se, 3.46; Midwest Labs, testing, 566.66; Elgin One Stop, su, 27.99; Sapp Bros, su, 81.71; Sewer Replacement Acct, per ordinance, 3400.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1132.29; Payroll, 1500.26

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 161.14; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; APPEARA, su, 72.11; The Elgin Review, print, 60.00; ECHO Electric Supply, su, 68.16; Black Hills Energy, se, 5.27

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; US Post Office, postage, 6.45

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4860.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 760.29; Rembolt Ludtke LLP, su, 1200.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 508.69; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Dean’s Market, su, 6.48; Miranda Ahrendt, se, 90.00; Hayley Stamp, se, 90.00; Caydence Guthard, se, 180.00; Emma Lordemann, se, 180.00; Susan Vanis, se, 160.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 83.59; Payroll, 5975.06

PARK: ERPPD, se, 281.83; Dvorak Construction, su, 155.00; Arbor View Farms, su, 72.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 96.75; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 25.47; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 125.53; Payroll, 1200.09

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 91.02; Amazon, bks, 21.39; Great Plains Communications, se, 167.62; Black Hills Energy, se, 2.96; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 84.33

RESCUE: Harland Clarke, su, 223.42; Emergency Medical Products, su, 313.16; Quick Med Claims, se, 37.73; Northeast Community College, se, 1197.00; Stryker, su, 342.00; Robbie Evans, misc, 25.00; Julie Theissen, misc, 25.00; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 57.78; Callie Heithoff, misc, 25.00; Rich Kinney, misc, 25.00

• Join the Antelope County Mutual Finance Organization and sign the Interlocal cooperation agreement

• Special designated liquor license for tailgate at Boomerangs on October 2, 2021

• Christmas decorations for the downtown area street lights

• Usage of Oak Street for Car Show and City Park for Treasures in the Park on September 12, 2021

• 2020-2021 budget amendment as proposed

• Adopt the 2021-2022 budget as proposed

• Resolution 2021-3, a resolution setting the final tax request for 2021-2022 at $168,241.00

• Set October 4, 2021 for the One & Six Year Street Hearing

• Accept the bids received from Kyle Warren and Mike Kerkman for used fire hydrants

• Sign the agreement for law enforcement services between the Antelope County Sheriff Department and the City of Elgin

• Mark Allemang to the Elgin Fire Department and Rescue Service

• Quote of $1,170.00 from Danko Emergency Equipment for parts for well 77-1

• Quote from B&S Concrete of $15,592.00 for bunker

• Bid from Rutjens Construction Inc. of $18,078.00 for the sanitary sewer replacement on Moccasin Drive

• Get vehicles parked the wrong direction and unlicensed on the street and alleyway moved

• Keep City owned vacant lot at 304 North Street

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 661 the three different days

• Ordinance 661 passed and adopted

• Entered into Closed Session at 9:13 p.m.

• Reconvened to Open Session at 9:39 p.m.

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 662 the three different days

• Ordinance 662 passed and adopted

• Put the old street lights and poles out for bid

• Building Permits: Peggy Schneider, Eric Schiltmeyer, Pat Veik, LaVern Hoefer

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Proposed amendments to the dog ordinances

• Stop or yield sign at intersection of 3rd Street and Oak Street

• Capital Select, LLC mowing invoice

• ERPPD bill for service located between Pine & Cedar and 1st & 2nd Streets

• Additional maintenance help

• Sewer jetting is complete

• Tree overhanging 505 South 2nd Street has been trimmed

• Two different companies are providing information on their automatic meter readers

• Property clean-up at 409 North 2nd Street

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021

Regular Meeting adjourned at 10:03 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

