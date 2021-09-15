Proceedings-Elgin City Council

SPECIAL HEARING MINUTES

The Special Hearing to set the final tax request was held on the 9th day of September, 2021, upon adjournment of the budget hearing at the Elgin City Hall. Notice of said hearing was published on the 1st day of September, 2021. Mayor Schmitt opened the special hearing at 6:47 p.m. and announced the location of the Open Meetings Act. Councilmembers present were Dvorak, Kittelson, Miller and Niewohner.

There was no public opinion either written or orally, regarding setting the final property tax request for 2021-2022.

No action was taken. Mayor Schmitt declared the special hearing adjourned at 6:54 p.m.

PUBLISH: September 15, 2021

