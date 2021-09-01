Proceedings- Elgin City Council

The Elgin City Council met in special session on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 6:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda item was approved:

• Library addition bid of $35,250.00 from Beckman Lumber

The following items were discussed:

• Changes to dog ordinances

• Potentially dangerous dog

• Areas to review with Nebraska Department of Transportation from work done last summer

• Billing for mowing work

• Tree blocking visibility at 505 South 2nd Street

• Maintenance help

Next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Special Meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.

Mayor MIKE SCHMITT

City Clerk KRISTIN L. CHILDERS

PUBLISH: September 1, 2021

