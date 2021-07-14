Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

July 5, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• June regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 109.47; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.23; Prudential, retirement, 727.61; US Treasury, tax, 5156.86; APPEARA, su, 49.02; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 90.34; Dean’s Market, su, 35.93; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 748.16; The Elgin Review, print, 48.17; Elgin One Stop, su, 10.99; Kristin Childers, su, 26.36; Google, se, 6.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 71.99; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 104.00; NE UC Fund, ins, 36.30; US Post Office, stamps, 165.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, withholding, 1182.33; Payroll, 2708.86

Pool Fund: 2563.96

STREET: ERPPD, se, 914.12; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.29; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 231.35; Hometown Station, fuel, 387.91; Econo Signs, su, 106.21; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 2000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 47.30; Payroll, 1284.43

WATER: ERPPD, se, 758.12; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.41; One Call Concepts, se, 11.14; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 342.72; US Post Office, postage, 74.75; Payroll, 2568.87

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 795.46; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.93; One Call Concepts, se11.14; Midwest Labs, test, 283.33; MacQueen Equipment, rep & main, 199.89; High Tide Technologies, se, 360.00; Muncipal Supply of Omaha, su, 620.40; US Post Office, stamps, 48.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 255.80; Payroll, 983.70

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 139.10; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; APPEARA, su, 49.01; Black Hills Energy, se, 133.76; Elgin One Stop, su, 47.94; Travelers RMD, ins, 42.00

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; US Post Office, postage, 5.90

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4860.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, stamps, 48.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 492.70; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.20; Black Hills Energy, se, 623.32; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; In The Swim, su, 319.98; The Elgin Review, print, 342.00; Dean’s Market, su, 24.35; Elgin One Stop, su, 9.97; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 11.90

PARK: ERPPD, se, 182.24; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 58.31; Elgin One Stop, maint, 16.75; Mike Dvorak, maint, 15.40; Koinzan Enterprises, rep&main, 385.38; Payroll, 1670.30

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 61.56; Amazon, bks, 351.74; Black Hills Energy, se, 48.38; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.47; The Elgin Review, print, 48.39; Peter Brunette, su, 450.00; Dean’s Market, su, 34.80; Dianne Gunderson, su, 41.89; Payroll, 1134.86

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 101.01; Stadium Sports, su, 417.00

RESCUE: Dean’s Market, su, 27.96; Emergency Medical Products, su, 74.86; Quick Med Claims, se, 114.57

• Publish notice to bidders for Elgin Public Library another month and include other local papers

• Sign Interlocal Agreement for Antelope County and Antelope County Library Associatio

• Entered into Closed Session at 7:57 p.m.

• Reconvened to Open Session at 8:16 p.m.

• Follow dog ordinance as written unless legal documentation can be secured proving it is a service dog

• Building permits: Nancy Selting, James Zwingman, Mark Tharnish, Kent Einertson

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled Antelope County MFO Interlocal Agreement

• Use of funds expected to be received from American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

• Pull and spray weeds at 304 N. 2nd Street

• Cement parking area by Trinity Lutheran Church will have appropriate drainage when project is complete

• Automatic read meters

• Mower that can manage ditches

• Trash found in one of the recycling bins

• Pool bond rate set at 1.34% after refinance, generating $16,805 in net savings

• Possible Wi-Fi solutions at the pool

• Dead tree by 500 S. 2nd Street needing cut down

• Volleyball court at the park

• Walk-through with stakeholders from last summer’s waterline project

• Notification process for properties who are non-compliant with grass/weeds

• Unlicensed dogs

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

