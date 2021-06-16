Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 7, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

May regular and special meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 94.31; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.45; Prudential, retirement, 501.48; US Treasury, tax, 2332.14; APPEARA, su, 49.02; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 125.39; Dean’s Market, su, 7.38; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 398.16; The Elgin Review, print, 123.81; Johnson Controls, se, 1088.89; Draper Insurance, bond, 40.00; Google, se, 12.00; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 104.39; Brenda Reikofski, maint, 156.00; Payroll, 2668.89; Pool Fund: 2237.55; Youth Fund: 1500.00

STREET: ERPPD, se, 924.25; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.29; Elgin One Stop, fuel, 91.27; Hometown Station, fuel, 287.76; Pollock Redi Mix, materials, 7228.70; Albracht Disposal Services, maint, 875.16; Bader’s Highway & Street, materials, 6496.00; Knife River, materials, 4255.00; US Post Office, postage, 20.45; To Paving Assessment, transfer, 4000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 75.90; Payroll, 1317.28

WATER: ERPPD, se, 690.33; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.63; NE Public Health, test, 223.00; One Call Concepts, se, 9.59; NE Dept. of Environment & Energy, loan, 48012.15; Elgin One Stop, su, 19.17; Antelope County Clerk, easement, 6.00; Beckman Lumber, maint, 46.70; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1602.32; US Post Office, postage, 26.75; Payroll, 2634.56

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 728.82; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.15; One Call Concepts, se, 9.60; Midwest Labs, test, 783.16; NE Dept. of Environment & Energy, loan, 3330.48; Village of Oakdale, maint, 1000.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 1184.93; Payroll, 1015.55

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 145.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.55; APPEARA, su, 49.01; Black Hills Energy, se, 222.30

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4860.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 63.70; Great Plains Communications, se, 73.25; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.25; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; In The Swim, su, 311.89; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 34.34; Roman Sudbeck, maint, 5226.00; The Elgin Review, print, 247.64; Dean’s Market, su, 33.16; Amazon, maint, 71.15; Elgin One Stop, su, 61.12

PARK: ERPPD, se, 244.08; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 77.30; Central Valley Ag, su, 25.50; Elgin One Stop, maint, 115.72; Mike Dvorak, maint, 23.30; Amazon, maint, 198.97; Payroll, 744.58

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 54.81; Amazon, bks, 238.25; Black Hills Energy, se69.28; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.69; MidAmerica Books, bks, 70.80; Nebraska State Fire Marshal, se, 40.50; Barb Bode, su, 40.99; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 34.08; St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association, rent, 1500.00

Setting up a SIMPLE IRA account

Plans to utilize a manhole to fix sewer issues at 106 Moccasin Street

Send library addition out for bids after review and any edits from council members

Fireworks permit

Closing 1st Street from Pine Street to Cedar Street for the Vetch Days inflatable midway

Building permits: Jeremy Young, Trinity Lutheran Church, Greg Tharnish

The following agenda items were discussed:

Adding crosswalk on Highway 14

Automatic read meters

Follow ordinance as written regarding prohibited dogs

5.72 tons collected during community cleanup day

Alter pool hours during Vetch Days

Lifeguard schedules

Cleaning out and decluttering the City shop

Finance charges

Sheriff’s report: 87 hours and 35 minutes and 1-911 call for May 2021

Unlicensed dogs

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021

Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:11 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: June 16, 2021

