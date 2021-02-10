Proceedings-Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

February 1, 2021

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Duane Miller, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office. The following agenda items were approved:

• January regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 95.51; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.29; Prudential, retirement, 495.30; US Treasury, tax, 2368.64; APPEARA, su, 49.02; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 183.36; Brenda Reikofski, se, 91.00; IIMC, dues, 175.00; The Elgin Review, print, 80.09; League of NE Municipalities, training, 395.00; Northeast NE Clerks Assoc, dues, 20.00; Lordemann Ins, ins, 9.00; Google, se, 1.54; NE UC Fund, tax, 14.32; US Post Office, su, 2.20; Payroll, 2176.63

Pool Fund: 4217.41

STREET: ERPPD, se, 967.81; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.28; Elgin One Stop, sul, 249.22; Corner Service & Tire, se, 80.50; SappBros, su, 645.64; Complete Pest Elimination, se, 3040.00; To Paving Fund, se, 2000.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 128.83; Payroll, 1288.71

WATER: ERPPD, se, 765.67; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.27; Great Plains Communications, se, 48.99; NE Public Health Lab, test, 33.00, One Call Concepts, se, 7.71; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay, 165,004.59; US Post Office, su, 148.29; Jessy Dirks Acct, return, 100.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 8.30; Payroll, 2577.45

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 1001.83; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.93, One Call Concepts, se, 7.71; Midwest Labs, test, 192.05; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, recert, 150.00; US Post Office, su, 58.33; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 3.71; Payroll, 985.36

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 162.54; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.33; APPEARA, su, 49.01; ECHO Electric, su, 42.52; Black Hills Energy, se, 418.91

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4819.50; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; US Post Office, su, 58.33

POOL: ERPPD, se, 62.34; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 11.91; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.38; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 132.72; Love Signs, su, 250.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 61.85; Payroll, 303.35

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 59.29; Amazon, bks, 44.91; Black Hills Energy, se, 113.77; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.47; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 245.10; Elgin One Stop, su, 74.01; Emergency Medical Products, su, 194.58;

• Donor recognition sign for the street lights to be hung on City Hall

• Elgin Community Club to move forward with Christmas decorations for the new street lights

• Monthly payment plan for sidewalk replacement

• Pay final pay application to Rutjens Construction for water system improvements

• Send for bids for two tankers (14,000 gallons) of armor coat

• Contract with Complete Pest Elimination, Inc.

• Advertise for pool and maintenance summer help

• Building permits: Mike and Jennifer Brockhaus

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled sidewalk non-payment

• Condition of property at 306 Elm St

• Trees at 209 N 2nd St

• Property upkeep at 306 N 2nd St

• Declaring snow emergency

• Automatic meter reading

• Sheriff’s report-107 hours and 57 minutes and 4-911 calls during October; 75 hours and 45 minutes and 9-911 calls in November; 94 hours and 44 minutes and 3-911 calls in December; Total hours for 2020-1124 hours and 25 minutes and 77-911 calls

• Remind residents of mowing ordinances this spring

• Straps on the recycling bins

• Storage containers require building permits

• Grant for library addition was submitted

• Annual paving assessment payments due February 3rd

• City Hall door will be locked during upcoming virtual trainings

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021

Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:53 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: February 10, 2021

ZNEZ