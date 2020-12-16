Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

December 7, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Duane Miller, Jim Kittelson, and Mike Dvorak.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• November regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 102.02; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.62; Prudential, retirement, 939.91; US Treasury, tax, 4048.16; ; APPEARA, su, 56.45; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se, 126.25; Dean’s Market, su, 11.01; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print, 49.09; KChilders, su, 11.21; Nationwide, ins100.00; Assurity, ins91.00; NE Municipal Clerk Institute and Academy, training443.00; Payroll, 6892.22

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2859.86

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1014.33; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.23; The Elgin Review, print, 42.00; Sapp Bros, fuel, 95.17; Wemhoff Company Inc, rep & main, 260.00; Elgin Equipment & Machine, su, 6.25; Elgin One Stop, su, 167.58; Black Hills Energy, se, 74.00; Hometown Station, fuel, 27.46; Bomgaars, su, 35.88; To Paving Fund, 4000.00, transfer; Payroll, 1295.48

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1609.38; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.23; Great Plains Communications, se, 47.64; NE Health Lab, test, 100.00; Elgin One Stop, su, 75.75; ACES, se, 10600.00; Bomgaars, su, 8.69; One Call Concepts, se, 13.32; Sargent Drilling, rep & main, 350.00; NE Municipal Power Pool, dues, 671.00; NE Dept. of Environment and Energy, loan and services, 29611.61; NE Water Resources Association, dues, 105.00; To Austin Mitchell Account, on acct, 93.61; Austin Mitchell, return, 6.39; To Caleb Pelster Account, on acct, 45.10; Caleb Pelster, return, 54.90; Juliann Jochum, overcharge, 124.83; To Stacey Renner Account, on acct, 103.07; Stacey Renner, return, 97.07; US Post Office, postage, 26.75; Bank of Elgin, misc., 152.46; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 2468.61; Payroll, 2591.27

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 903.61; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.27; Midwest Labs, test, 384.10; One Call Concepts, se, 13.32; Colonial Research, su, 323.41; NE Municipal Power Pool, dues, 671.00; NE Dept of Environment & Energy, loan & services, 3342.12; NE Rural Water Association, donation, 200.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 603.59; Payroll, 987.06

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 166.04; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.67; APPEARA, su, 56.45; Johnny Dodge, rep & main, 595.18; Black Hills Energy, se, 181.93

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 250.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4887.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00, NE Municipal Power Pool, dues, 671.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.21; Black Hills Energy, se, 31.33; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 244.37; Behnk Stump Grinding, se, 500.00; Central Valley Ag, su, 260.00; The Elgin Review, print, 55.00; NE Dept. of Revenue, tax, 308.42; Payroll, 308.42

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 58.23; Amazon, bks, 266.96; Black Hills Energy, se, 77.00; Great Plains Communications, se, 179.32; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 183.91

• Adjourned the regular meeting at 7:32 p.m. and Opened the Reorganizational Meeting at 7:33p.m.

• Oath of Office to Councilman Ward 1 Kittelson

• Mike Dvorak as Council President

• Resolution 2020-8, Setting appointments and committees for 2020

• Resolution 2020-9, Signing the year end certification of City Street Superintendent

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 659 on three different days

• Ordinance 659 passed and adopted

• Sign Amendment 2 with Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy

• Set up two customized emails through Gmail for $6.00/month

• Love Signs to prepare signs for the campground

• Building permits: Dan Zwing-man

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Water main update

• Notice of vacancy to be advertised in the paper

• Trimming or possible removal of trees at 300 W Pine St.

• Some water meters have been replaced

• Fill holes in street at 500 Wirges Street

• Sheriff department will direct traffic for lighted parade on Highway 14

• Condition of property at 306 Elm Street

• Camper left without payment

• Interest on mask mandate

• Three letters sent to residents for unlicensed dogs

• Reminder letters sent for the annual paving assessment payments

Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 4, 2020

Reorganizational Meeting adjourned at 8:16 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: December 16, 2020

