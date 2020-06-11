Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

June 1, 2020

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice. The meeting was held via conference call as per Gov. Pete Ricketts’ Executive Order No. 20-03, Corona Virus – Public Meetings Requirement Limited Waiver, which permits state and local government boards, commissions and other public bodies to meet by videoconference, teleconference or other electronic means extended through June 30, 2020.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Council members present were Don Mackel, Mike Dvorak, Duane Miller and Jim Kittelson.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• May regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims.

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 99.11; Great Plains Communications, se, 54.60; Prudential, retirement, 687.922; US Treasury, tax, 3014.06; APPEARA, su, 25.55; Bank of Elgin, ins, 2250.00; Black Hill Energy, se141.27; Dean’s Market, su, 17.34; George Majerus, se, 5500.00; Environmental Services, se, 469.00; Johnson Controls, se, 1012.92; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 303.46; Midwest Electrical Services, rep & main, 1780.00; NE Municipal Clerks, 50.00, class; Payroll, 4429.54

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 5198.56; Fire Fund:7613.05

STREET: ERPPD, se, 1180.13; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.04; Elgin One Stop, su, 187.45; Black Hills Energy, se, 79.53; Home Town Station, su, 108.27; Randy Scholl, rep & main, 20.00; Albracht Disposal Services, maint, 144.23; ACES, se, 500.00; Payroll, 1244.52

WATER: ERPPD, se, 893.23; Verizon Wireless, su, 42.04; Great Plains Communications, se, 64.14; NE Health Lab, test, 33.00; US Post Office, su, 54.70; Eakes Office Solutions, su, 69.46; Elgin One Stop, su, 65.44; NE Dept. of Environ. & Energy, se, 13092.30, Dept of Revenue, tax, 1644.53; ACES, se, 1300.00; Rutjens Construction, capital outlay, 51,287.90; NE Rural Water Association, dues, 150.00; Payroll, 2489.03

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 992.05; Great Plains Communications, se, 50.20 ; Dept of Revenue, tax, 655.43; NE Dept. of Environ. & Energy, se, 3353.58; Midwest Labs, test, 489.83; Midwest Electrical Services, rep & main, 7476.40; Payroll, 957.49

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 150.15; Great Plains Communications, se, 57.60; APPEARA, su, 25.54; Black Hills Energy, se, 290.47; Danko Emergency Equip, su, 7613.05

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 4914.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 62.54; Black Hills Energy, se, 30.95; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 701.47; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 152.02; Arbor View Farm, su, 320.25; Payroll, 287.03

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 53.74; Amazon, bks, 450.51; Black Hills Energy, se, 68.56; Great Plains Communications, se, 127.85; Carhart Lumber, su, 67.98; Dean’s Market, su, 17.98; Payroll, 1134.84

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 31.50

RESCUE UNIT: Quick Med Claims, se, 90.91; Stryker, rep & main, 722.73

• Signing rental agreement with St. Boniface Ball Diamond Association for ball fields

• Opening the Elgin Municipal Pool

• Rutjens first payment for water system improvements

• Hiring temporary maintenance help

• Fireworks permit

• Street improvement at 5th & Wirges by B&S Concrete, LLC

• Letter to be sent to owners of unlicensed dogs

• Order the previously approved picnic tables and benches

• Building permits: Jay Evans, Abby Evans

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Tabled the ball field program

• Tabled light pole updates downtown

• Sewer plant update almost complete

• Water main update

• Tabled the library addition

• Temporary maintenance help can help lay the mats and paint at the park

• Condition of the property at 306 Elm Street

• Burn hole at the tree dump

• Water shut off on June 2nd to test water line

• Attorney to file on dog bite

• 7.49 tons collected on clean-up day

• Water tower painting is delayed until water main project is complete

• Potential of hot mix plant in the area which could be used to overlay Westridge Drive

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 9:25 p.m.

PUBLISH: June 10, 2020

ZNEZ