Proceedings- Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

January 3, 2024

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

A complete and accurate copy of the minutes is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the City Clerk’s office.

The following agenda items were approved:

• December regular meeting minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 99.54; Great Plains Communications, se, 83.65; APPEARA, su, 91.78; The Elgin Review, print, 51.06; Brenda Reikofski, se, 187.50; Dean’s Market, su, 31.32; Kristin Childers, su, 905.25; Amazon Business, su, 119.15; Google, su, 6.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 162.79; Elgin Chamber of Commerce, misc, 425.00; US Post Office, postage, 28.75; Prudential, retirement, 361.94; American Funds, retirement, 193.90; US Treasury, tax, 4010.18; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 1670.47; Payroll, 2561.84

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 2495.53

STREET: ERPPD, se, 952.04; Verizonwireless, su, 75.32; Elgin One Stop, fuel & su, 296.59; Hometown Station, fuel, 336.91; RK Farm Service, se, 165.00; The Elgin Review, print, 48.00; To Paving Assessment Fund, transfer, 1400.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 103.80; Payroll, 1813.46

WATER: ERPPD, se, 884.71; Great Plains Communications, se, 55.15; Verizonwireless, su, 75.32; NE Health Lab, se, 249.00; One Call Concepts, se, 5.56; PowerManager, dues, 266.67; NE Rural Water Association, training, 222.50; The Elgin Review, print, 30.11; Amazon Business, su, 213.99; Antelope County Clerk, se, 10.00; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 24.11; US Post Office, postage, 29.90; Payroll, 3626.90

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 829.96; Great Plains Communications, se, 52.06; One Call Concepts, se, 5.56; Midwest Laboratories, se, 152.50; Iowa Pump Works, rpr, 170.15; PowerManager, dues, 266.67; NE Rural Water Association, training, 222.50; Amazon Business, su, 189.99; NE Dept of Revenue, tax, 218.13; Payroll, 1396.14

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 166.52; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.25; APPEARA, su, 91.78; Black Hills Energy, se, 414.12

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,800.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6470.00; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00; PowerManager, dues, 266.66; Funk Construction, machine rent, 2500.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 66.43; Great Plains Communications, se, 10.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.75; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79

PARK: ERPPD, se, 84.76; Koinzan Enterprise, su, 3.50; Payroll, 417.33

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 56.73; Great Plains Communications, se, 59.26; Amazon Business, su, 144.26; Dean’s Market, su, 24.95; Black Hills Energy, se, 135.69; Payroll, 1258.64

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 33.60

RESCUE: Elgin One Stop, fuel, 100.00; Elgin Pharmacy, su, 14.18; Dean’s Market, su, 85.00; Dean Schrage, captain fee, 100.00; Kari Schindler, training officer fee, 100.00; Vicki Miller, secretary/billing fee, 250.00• Resolution 2024-1, approve signing the Third Amended Interlocal Solid Waste Management Agreement

• Resolution 2024-2, appointing Leigh Kluthe and alternate Craig Niewohner to the Northeast Nebraska Solid Waste Coalition Board of Directors

• Allowing Rutjens Construction to replace non-working ball valves at the homeowner’s expense

• Approve Savannah Wiseman to the Elgin Volunteer Fire Department and Elgin Rescue Service

• Enter into closed session at 7:40 p.m.

• Reconvene in public session at 7:50 p.m.

• Purchase 36 cubes of crack filler laid for $5,500.00 from H & L Asphalt

The following agenda items were discussed:

• Water meter replacements beginning

• Emergency whistles

• New computer to be installed at City Hall

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:12 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

PUBLISH: January 10, 2024

