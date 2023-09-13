Proceedings – Elgin City Council

ELGIN CITY COUNCIL

Proceedings

September 6, 2023

The Elgin City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., pursuant to posted notice.

Mayor Schmitt called the meeting to order, and announced the location of the Open Meeting Act. Mayor Schmitt also opened the One and Six Year Street Hearing.

Councilmembers present were Mike Dvorak, Jim Kittelson, Leigh Kluthe, and Craig Niewohner.

The following agenda items were approved:

• August regular, budget workshop & special meetings minutes, treasurer’s report, transaction report, and paying the claims

GENERAL: ERPPD, se, 146.55; Great Plains Communications, se, 85.26; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Brenda Reikofski, se, 165.00; Eakes, su, 47.74; Fitzgerald, Vetter, Temple, Bartell & Henderson, se, 350.00; The Elgin Review, print, 354.05; Dean’s Market, su, 40.69; Coast To Coast Computer Products, su, 89.99; Kristin Childers, su, 12.00; Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association, dues, 100.00; Nationwide, ins, 100.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 84.88; Prudential, retirement, 350.21; American Funds, retirement, 188.50; US Treasury, tax, 5682.66; Google, se, 6.00; Payroll, 3034.27

SALES TAX: Pool Fund: 3868.28

STREET: ERPPD, se, 913.49; Verizonwireless, su, 76.00; Elgin One Stop, su & fuel, 202.55; Hometown Station, fuel, 702.23; Bomgaars, su, 82.98; Road Builders Machinery & Supply, se, 10355.68; Black Hills Energy, se, 38.60; US Post Office, postage, 8.56; Paving Assessment, paving, 1400.00; Payroll, 1771.62

WATER: ERPPD, se, 1009.33; Great Plains Communications, se, 56.75; Verizonwireless, su, 76.01; NE Health Lab, se, 429.00; To Marcus Suhr Acct., on acct, 13.06; US Post Office, postage, 59.80; Payroll, 3543.23

SEWER: ERPPD, se, 772.66; Great Plains Communications, se, 51.30; Midwest Labs, se, 151.95; Elgin One Stop, su, 20.47; Beaver Bearing Company, su, 1751.72; Neligh Auto & Machine Inc, su, 72.72; Sewer Replacement Account, transfer per ordinance, 6800.00; Payroll, 1356.59

FIRE: ERPPD, se, 194.97; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.49; APPEARA, su, 58.38; Elgin Volunteer Fire Dept, allotment, 4600.00; Black Hills Energy, se, 80.89

POLICE: Antelope Co Sheriff, se, 2,700.00

TRASH PICKUP/RECYCLING: Bud’s Sanitary Service, se, 6457.75; Betty Moser, rent, 100.00

POOL: ERPPD, se, 713.37; Great Plains Communication, se, 57.99; Elgin One Stop, su, 12.99; Bomgaars, su, 62.93; Dean’s Market, su, 11.07; Black Hills Energy, se, 939.22; Bank of Elgin, loan, 2227.79; Payroll, 5314.10

PARK: ERPPD, se, 126.02; Elgin One Stop, su, 69.86; Payroll, 1349.27

LIBRARY: ERPPD, se, 76.83; Great Plains Communications, se, 58.50; Amazon, su, 721.20; The Pioneer Woman, su, 19.97; Black Hills Energy, se, 43.31; Payroll, 1199.52

YOUTH: ERPPD, se, 184.00

RESCUE: Quick Med Claims, su, 119.92; Dean’s Market, su, 20.15; Brody Vandebrug, misc, 25.00; Leah Moore, misc, 25.00; Fundraiser starting cash, misc, 100.00

• Resolution 2023-3, a resolution to sign the municipal annual certification of program compliance

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 670 on three different days

• Ordinance 670 passed and adopted

• Suspend reading of Ordinance 672 on three different days

• Ordinance 672 passed and adopted

• Adopt the 2023-2024 budget as proposed

• Resolution 2023-4, a resolution setting final tax request for 2023-2024 at $199,980.00

• Entered into Closed Session at 8:13 p.m.

• Reconvened in public session at 8:27 p.m.

• Quote from A&M Contractors, Inc. for $12,339.00 for the repair to city hall roof

• Accept the two year agreement for law enforcement services between Antelope County and the City of Elgin for $33,600.00 per year

• Removal of trees, grinding the stumps, and planting new trees on the north side of the park for $8,400.00

• Building Permits: Eric Schiltmeyer, Colton Whitney

The following agenda items were discussed:

• One and Six Year Street plan

• One and Six Year Street Hearing adjourned at 7:43 p.m.

• Tabled cutting the curb and 306 N 2nd Street

• Incorporating building codes to the extraterritorial jurisdiction

• Draft ordinance for possessing chickens within city limits

• Water line at 4th and Pine Street has been repaired

• Initial sandblasting at the pool was unsuccessful and will be re-done September 22 and then painted

• Look into possible future annexation

• Grant for playground equipment has been submitted

• Next regular meeting will be held on Monday, October 2, 2023

• Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:56 p.m.

Mayor Mike Schmitt

City Clerk Kristin L. Childers

